PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team had been looking for their big moment all season long.
On Friday night, they certainly got it. The co-op pulled off an unbelievable comeback effort in a 15-14 win over River Ridge during the WIAA Division 7 first-round playoff game.
Fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville (9-1) advanced to next Friday’s second round.
“I just couldn’t be any happier for this group of guys,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “On senior night, I have all the guys write down their most memorable moment from their four years of football, and none of them really had that big moment that you’re going to talk about for the rest of their lives. Now, they are all going to remember this. They got their moment.”
Trailing, 14-8, Potosi/Cassville tied the game up on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Levi Groom to Owen Vogelsberg, before Roman Friederick booted the extra point through to take their first and only lead of the game.
“We came into the game with a bit of a chip on our shoulders, because we had just beat Ridge a couple weeks ago and they ended up getting a higher seed than us,” Vogelsberg said. “We didn’t get off to the best start again tonight, but we knew what we needed to do to comeback and get the win. This just feels amazing after getting shorted last year with COVID. We deserve this.”
The Wolves took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, just as they did two weeks ago, on a 46-yard pass from Logan Drove to Braden Crubel and then a 35-yard run by Drone.
Potosi/Cassville was able to find the end zone early in the fourth quarter following a late third quarter drive with a 1-yard score from Friederick, who finished the game with 56 yards on 14 carries.
“We were really feeling the momentum swing then, and we just knew if we went out there and kept doing our jobs, that we could get in the end zone again,” Vogelsberg said.
Following a Ridge three-and-out, Potosi/Cassville was able to move the ball downfield before getting stopped at the River Ridge 5-yard line with 6:06 remaining. The P/C defense forced another River Ridge (7-3) punt at the 2:16 mark, setting up their final drive of the game.
The Timberwolves would have 26 seconds to march downfield, but a Drone interception gave possession back to P/C with 4 seconds to play.
Drone finished the game 4-for-11 for 71 yards to go along with six carries for 39 yards.
Groom went 10-for-17 for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Ashton Spitzack added 79 yards rushing on 18 carries.