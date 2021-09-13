AMES, Iowa — Punting is winning.
At least that’s the joke among reporters who cover the Iowa football program.
Except it maybe isn’t really a joke.
Iowa punter Tory Taylor has been an absolute weapon on special teams and has excelled at flipping the field for the then-No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes, and his leg played a major role in Iowa’s 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.
Iowa (2-0), which has defeated ranked teams in consecutive games to open the season, moved up to No. 5 in the new Associated Press poll on Sunday, its highest ranking since reaching No. 3 following a 12-0 start in 2015. Iowa State (1-1), which debuted at No. 7 in the preseason poll, dropped five spots to 14.
Taylor, a native of Melbourne, Australia, punted eight times for 409 yards — an average of 51.1 yards — with a long of 69 and five inside the 20. Four of those punts were downed inside the Cyclones’ 10-yard line. He had only one touchback.
“I’d like eight inside the 20 and no touchbacks,” Taylor said when asked how he could be any better. “It’s not easy punting the ball. It can be really difficult at times, especially in adverse conditions. I honestly owe a lot of credit, especially guys like T-Ro (Terry Roberts) and my housemate, Ivory Kelly-Martin. They’re the guys screaming down the field, and the rest of the punt unit, like Jack Campbell, Seth Benson. They’re the guys hustling down the field and it just makes my job a lot easier, and it makes the team a better team. Massive credit to those guys and I’m really proud of them.”
Taylor was the Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year and a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last year after averaging 44.1 yards on 40 punts, with 18 inside the 20 and one touchback. He had nine punts of more than 50 yards and a long of 61.
So far this year he is averaging 50.4 yards on 14 punts, with seven traveling at least 50 yards, six inside the 20 and only four touchbacks.
“Tory missed a few of those (50-yard punts) last week, but he hit those today for the most part,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s got a great attitude. He’s just an unbelievable young person, but he’s an awfully good punter, too. And when you can affect field position through the kicking game, it gives you a really good chance. Especially if you have a defense that’s opportunistic.”
Taylor’s first punt Saturday was a field-flipper. He punted 58 yards from the Iowa 34-yard line, pinning Iowa State at its own 8. His next kick was a 50-yarder downed at the 6. Both Iowa State possessions ended in punts.
But no kick did the job quite like his career-long 69-yard boot in the third quarter. Iowa was backed up at its own 6 at the time. The Cyclones took over at their own 25 and Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was tackled for a loss on three consecutive plays.
Off day for Purdy — Iowa State’s senior quarterback is among those expected to be drafted into the NFL next spring.
But, Saturday was a day he would prefer to forget rather quickly.
Purdy completed just 13 of 27 passes for 138 yards. He was intercepted three times and sacked twice before he was replaced by Hunter Dekkers in the second half.
Dekkers completed 11 of 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
“We will have a better answer once we watch the videotape,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said in response to a question about Purdy’s performance. “We believe in Brock, and he’s a tremendous leader. If I know Brock Purdy, he’ll bounce back better than ever after we watch the film.”
Odds and ends — Saturday’s game-time temperature of 91 degrees marked the fourth-hottest home game in Iowa State history and the eighth-warmest overall. It was also just the second time Iowa State was playing in a matchup of top-10 teams, and the first time Jack Trice Stadium had hosted such an encounter. … Cyclones running back Breece Hall scored in the 14th consecutive game when he ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Hall’s streak is a program record, is one short of the Big 12 Conference record, and is the longest active streak in the nation. He is now ninth on Iowa State’s all-time rushing list with 2,607 yards. … Iowa has won five straight games against ranked opponents dating to the 2019 season, the longest streak since the Hawkeyes won six straight in 1960. … Iowa improved to 23-4 in its last 27 trophy games (including bowl games) and 20-4 in their last 23 rivalry trophy games. The Hawkeyes have won five straight games in Jack Trice Stadium. … Iowa has now played 24 consecutive games without allowing 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 conference teams. Iowa has scored at least 25 points in each leg of an eight-game winning streak for the first time in school history.