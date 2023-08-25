Ben Peters turned in one of only two below-par scores on Thursday to surge into the lead in the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Peters, of Bettendorf, shot a 2-under-par 68 in addition to his 75 on Wednesday for a 3-over-par 143 and a one-stroke lead on Chris Kramer, of West Des Moines, and Ron Peterson, of Urbandale.
The three-day tournament concludes today.
Bill Matzdorff, of Ankeny, is two shots off the lead, and Dustin Hall, of Monticello, sits four strokes behind Peters.
Jim Ihm, of Peosta, shares sixth place at 8-over-par with Jay Slings, of Ankeny, and Brian Verduyn, of Polk City. Ihm shot a 75 on Thursday after carding a 73 on Wednesday.
Dubuque’s Brad Lewis shares 16th place at 14-over-par, while Asbury’s Jeff Wachter was one of four golfers to make the cutline of 21-over-par.
In the Super Senior division for golfers ages 65 and older, Tom Norton, of Muscatine shot a second consecutive 1-over-par 71 to take a two-stroke lead over Dave Gaer, of Des Moines, and defending champion Bob Brooks, of West Des Moines. The top six includes Des Moines’ Robert Pomerantz at 6-over, Marshalltown’s Rob Christensen at 8-over and Dyersville’s Mark Wessels at 9-over.
Pomerantz shot the round of the day, a 3-under-par 67.
Dubuque’s Douglas Schmid shares 15th place at 17-over, and Dubuque’s Richard McKay III is tied for 23rd at 25-over, three shots above the cutline.
Dubuque’s John O’Connor and William Coakley narrowly missed the cut.