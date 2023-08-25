Ben Peters turned in one of only two below-par scores on Thursday to surge into the lead in the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.

Peters, of Bettendorf, shot a 2-under-par 68 in addition to his 75 on Wednesday for a 3-over-par 143 and a one-stroke lead on Chris Kramer, of West Des Moines, and Ron Peterson, of Urbandale.

