Andrei Buyalsky hopes to make up for lost time while providing the Dubuque Fighting Saints a much-needed boost.
The same could be said about the team’s hockey operations department.
Buyalsky, a speedy 6-foot-3, 174-pound center from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, will make his United States Hockey League debut tonight, when the Saints visit Muskegon. His arrival figures to be the first in a series of moves to help Dubuque regroup after a 2-10-0 start and the lowest winning percentage in the 14-team league at .167.
Buyalski planned to join a Western Conference team in October, but visa issues delayed his arrival, the team backed out and he became a free agent. The coronavirus pandemic has significantly slowed the visa process for European athletes at all levels planning to play in North America, and only recently did Buyalski obtain his visa.
“I was supposed to be here for the start of the season, so it was very frustrating that I couldn’t come over here earlier,” Buyalski said through teammate Daniyal Dzhaniyev’s translation. “In the end, everything worked out, and I’m very happy and very fortunate to be here.
“I’m a fast-paced playmaker who likes to distribute the puck and can score, too. I just want to bring my best game to this club and, hopefully, bring a championship to Dubuque. I’m excited to be here.”
Buyalski speaks very little English and will lean on Dzhaniyev, who speaks Russian as his first language, while becoming acclimated to Dubuque. Dzhaniyev was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and both of his parents are Russian.
In his final season of Junior hockey eligibility, Buyalski decided to play in the USHL to gain exposure to professional scouts in hopes of gaining an American Hockey League contract or a National Hockey League tryout camp invitation for next season. He represented Kazakhstan in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships and has played more than 30 games on the international stage during his career.
Last season, Buyalski contributed four goals and 20 points in 43 games for HK Temirtau. He most recently played for HC Almaty in Kazakhstan’s top professional league.
“I’ve known his agent for years, and when we found out he had his visa, it was pretty much a no-brainer for us to add him,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “What really stands out about him is his speed and acceleration, which are really high end. If he performs well here, there’s no doubt he will get a lot of looks from AHL and NHL teams.
“We’re also in a situation where we’re 2-10 and we need to change things up a bit. It’s important to let our players and our fans know we’re not just going to sit on our hands, and we’re not going to roll over. We feel like we’ve played better than our record, and it’s time for us to do something about it. Adding Andrei is the first step, and there’s probably more moves coming. We need to be better, and a lot of that falls on me.”
The addition of Buyalski put the Saints one over the USHL limit of four players from the 2000 birth year, and they will have to get down to four by Dec. 31. The team remains under the maximum number of imports, partly because of the difficulty Europeans face in obtaining visas.
Last season, the Saints used a league-low 28 players while finishing second overall in the USHL standings. Buyalski will be the 26th player rostered this season, and more additions figure to be on the way as Dubuque has 42 games remaining to right the ship.
“Obviously, this isn’t something we normally do,” Saints coach Oliver David said in reference to in-season transactions. “We want to be a consistent team in the USHL, and we haven’t been able to be that with the makeup we currently have. That means adding players and parting ways with guys.
“We have a way we want to play, and we’re not going away from that, because feel that way best develops players for the college level. We have culture carriers on our team, but you also have to perform. At this level and beyond, it’s about being able to consistently perform.”
The Saints’ roster includes two NHL-drafted defensemen — Anaheim Ducks prospect Henry Thrun and Los Angeles Kings prospect Braden Doyle. Thrun will return to the team early next month after representing USA Hockey at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.
Three other NHL draftees were expected to play in Dubuque this season before their college programs asked them to enroll one year early. Denver’s Michael Benning (Florida Panthers) and Carter Savoie (Edmonton Oilers) and Minnesota-Duluth’s Wyatt Kaiser (Chicago Blackhawks) all drew rave reviews as key contributors at the recently completed National Collegiate Hockey Conference season-opening pod in Omaha, Neb.
Tonight, Dubuque hopes to build on the momentum it gained in a 6-5 victory over USA Hockey’s U18 Team on Dec. 19. Muskegon has won all four meetings against Dubuque this season, with six games remaining.