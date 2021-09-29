As soon as last season ended, Noah Pettinger and teammates Jayden Siegert, Luke Odefey and Charlie Besler were sneaking down to the football field to run extra routes.
Pettinger hadn’t yet officially taken over as Dubuque Hempstead’s quarterback, but he was getting ready to do so.
Now five games into the season, that extra work is paying off — especially in the connection between him and Siegert.
“It’s mainly just about trust,” Siegert said. “When he throws that ball up there, he trusts that I’m going to go up and get it, and I trust that he’s going to put it in a spot that I can go and get it. So far it’s worked pretty well this year.”
Pettinger has thrown for 967 yards with eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Siegert has emerged as his favorite target, catching 32 of Pettinger’s 80 completed passes for 302 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Siegert leads Class 5A in receptions and is tied for fourth in touchdowns.
In last week’s 28-0 win over Davenport West, Pettinger completed 12 passes to seven different receivers. Siegert had five receptions and was targeted a number of other times.
“I just know if I throw it up to him he’s going to catch it,” Pettinger said. “And I can throw it anywhere around him and he’s still going to make a great catch. It’s just great knowing I have a receiver like that that I can just throw it anywhere and he can bring it in.”
Pettinger has plenty of other targets, too. Odefey has been a big-play weapon this year and has 15 receptions for 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His scores have covered 77, 73 and 23 yards.
Besler has 15 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.
“They were sneaking down and getting on the field before the snow came,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “I think it’s just that chemistry, and that’s what we hope for everybody, is they want to put that work in in the spring and in the summer to get to this point. It’s just reps after reps after reps.”
Hempstead (2-3) will continue to lean on that duo as the season progresses.
The Mustangs’ next goal is to get back to the .500 mark, followed by a push to the postseason. They believe they need three wins in the final four weeks to get in and host winless Muscatine on Friday.