With his singlet pulled down nearly to his waist, Wyatt Wriedt searched under the bleachers and peeked through waste bins in the tunnel of Loras College’s Athletic Wellness Center looking for his shirt.
Wriedt’s first time wrestling center stage in the AWC was a wild one, alright.
Wriedt’s win by fall over the University of Dubuque’s Darryl Aiello preserved No. 3-ranked Loras’ 46-0 shutout of cross-town rival and 24th-ranked Dubuque on Friday night.
Wriedt overcame a 4-0 deficit to score the pin with just 21 seconds remaining in the match and the Loras crowd clamoring for the Duhawks to finish off the shutout. When the Loras fans got hold of him, his shirt was history and they nearly got his singlet as well.
Aiello had beaten Wriedt earlier in the year in a tournament.
“First place got a shirt and second place got a shirt,” Wriedt said. “I wore mine all day today to remind myself that (Aiello) beat me last time. (The fans) ripped if off. I have no idea where it is, but I don’t care because this was awesome. It was wild.
“This is the first dual (in the AWC) because the rest have been at the Fieldhouse. I guess I’m good under pressure.”
Loras improved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in American Rivers Conference duals. Dubuque, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in six years, fell to 9-3, 3-3.
“We knew it was going to be hard when (Wriedt) got down 4-0, but I knew he’s got a lot of gas in the tank,” Loras coach TJ Miller said. “The fruits of his labor have really come out the last month. I’ve been pushing him. It’s just a really great win for him.”
Loras’ Matt Randone opened the night with an impressive but hard-fought 13-6 win over UD’s Aaron Black at 125 pounds.
At 133, points were harder to come by. Mason McMillen entered the third period trailing UD’s Brendan Hazelton, 1-0, before rallying for a 3-2 victory.
Loras’ Brice Everson and Daniel Ruiz were dominant at 141 and 149, respectively. Everson won by technical fall with 1:22 remaining over Dakota Unpingco. Ruiz pinned Luke Radeke 2:14 into the bout. Neither UD wrestler cracked the scoreboard.
Brandon Murray continued the Duhawks’ convincing run with a major decision over UD’s Jessy Diaz, 15-3 at 157. The senior notched three takedowns in each of the first and third periods and allowed just a trio of escape points to the Spartan sophomore.
And while UD couldn’t stop the bleeding, Loras’ Eddie Smith could. Smith shook off a stop in the action to patch a cut above his eye, then shut out Zarik Anderson, 3-0 at 165 pounds.
Loras got pins from Jacob Krakow at 174 and Guy Patron at 197 and a major decision for Shane Liegel over UD’s Chris Nielsen at 184. Krakow was in command, 12-3 over Logan Sears before notching the pin just 18 seconds into the second period. Patron was up 15-2 when he notched the win with less than a minute left in the third.
“(UD) is a good team and they brought a good crowd,” Miller said. “It was a challenge. They had some momentum coming in just getting ranked. We had to fight for every point we got.”