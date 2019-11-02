Prairie du Chien punched its ticket ot he Wisconsin Division 5 quarterfinals after fending off a furious Arcadia comeback.
Dylan Coleman hooked up with Mason Kramer for two touchdown passes, Bradyn and Traeton Saint heach had fourth-quarter TD runs, and the Blackhawks defeated Arcadia, 28-14, on Friday in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
The Blackhawks (10-1) advance to next Friday’s quarterfinal game against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, which defeated La Crosse Aquinas, 38-0.
Kramer’s two TD catches gave Prairie du Chien a 14-0 lead midway through the third quarter before Arcadia scored 14 straight to tie it with 10:06 remaining. Bradyn Saint’s 11-yard run put the Blackhawks ahead, 20-14, with 7:05 remaining and Traeton Saint padded that lead from 12 yards out with 5:49 to go.
Black Hawk/Warren 30, Ithaca 6 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The defending Wisconsin Division 7 state champs cruised to the state quarterfinals.
Belmont 18, Oakfield 14 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves advance to the Wisconsin eight-man semifinals. Riley Christensen scored three touchdowns to lead Belmont, who took an 18-0 lead and held on in the second half for the win.
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21 — At Saint Ansgar, Iowa: The Iowa Class A No. 8-ranked Vikings (7-3) fell into a big hole early on the road and couldn’t rally against the second-ranked Saints (10-0) in a playoff opener. Ed-Co trailed, 30-7, at halftime and couldn’t catch up despite two touchdowns in the second half. The Vikings closed their season in the playoffs for the second straight year after reaching the state semifinals for the first time in program history last season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Francis 102, Clarke 99 (OT) — At Kehl Center: Darius Lasley had a game-high 27 points, Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake finished with 20 points on 8 of 8 shooting from the free throw line, but the Pride dropped their season-opener in a heartbreaker at home. Clarke led, 47-34, at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 90, Calumet St. Joseph 44 — At Kehl Center: The Pride’s double-double machine, Makenna Haase, started off the season with 12 boards and 10 points, East Dubuque grad Skylar Culbertson finished with 14 points, and Clarke cruised to a season-opening home win.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Peru State 0 — At Peru, Neb.: Kelsi Chambers had 13 kills and 13 digs, Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis had 11 kills and 16 digs and fellow former Mustang Alana Cooksley finished with 20 assists to lead the Pride to a sweep.