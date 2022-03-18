Iowa laid the foundation for a run at a potential national championship on the first day of the NCAA Division I tournament, advancing six into the quarterfinals and keeping all 10 qualifiers alive after Thursday’s action in Detroit.
Austin DeSanto (133 pounds), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi won two matches each to move within three wins of a national title as the Hawkeyes finished the day fifth in the team race with 20.5 points.
Penn State (27.5) was leading, followed by Arizona State (22), North Carolina State (21.5) and Michigan (21).
Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (184), Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez (149) and Dean Hamiti (165), and Illinois’ Zach Braunagel (184) also reached the quarterfinals.
Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, lost a 12-3 major decision to North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay in his first-round match, but won a 5-0 decision over Northwestern’s Jack Jessen in the pigtail consolation match before beating North Carolina’s Gavin Kane, 6-4, to move within three wins of clinching All-American honors.
Iowa State two-time national champion David Carr was stopped in the second round at 157 after losing a 2-1 decision in tiebreaker-1 to Oregon State’s Hunter Willits.
Iowa’s Drake Ayala (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157) and Abe Assad (184) were still alive in the consolation bracket, along with Iowa’s State’s Ian Parker (141), Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastida (197), Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Austin Yant (165) and Lance Runyon (174), Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125), Joseph Zargo (141), Braxton Amos (197) and Trent Hilger (285), and Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133) and Luke Luffman (285).
Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina (125), Ramazan Attasauov (133), Jarrett Degen (149), Joel Devine (174) and Sam Schuyler (285), Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag (157) and Tyrell Gordon (285), Wisconsin’s Kyle Burwick (133), Garrett Model (157) and Christopher Weiler (184), and Illinois’ Justin Cardani (125) lost twice and were eliminated.