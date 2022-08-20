POTOSI, Wis. — They didn’t play the full 48, but 36 minutes, 15 seconds was more than convincing enough.
Coming off a state quarterfinal appearance last season, Potosi/Cassville looked like a finely tuned unit Friday in its season opener against Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Potosi High School.
Potosi/Cassville surged out to a big halftime advantage and coasted in a weather-condensed second half en route to a 34-6 victory. The game was declared final with 11:45 remaining in the fourth quarter after a brief lightning delay.
Senior quarterback Raz Okey threw three first-half touchdowns and totaled 183 yards through the air in the opening 24 minutes. Roman Friederick and Eli Adams provided a sound running attack for the home team, and behind a stout defense that surrendered just 45 total first-half yards, the outcome wasn’t in question as the teams headed for the break.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Okey said. “My receivers were open, they were looking out for me catching those passes and running hard, so I appreciate that.”
Potosi/Cassville needed just three plays on its opening drive before Okey connected with Sam Udelhofen on a 53-yard TD strike to quickly grab the lead. Okey converted with Dayton Udelhofen on the two-point conversion to go ahead, 8-0, at 9:28 of the opening stanza.
Friederick capped off a seven-play, 68-yard drive on the next possession with a 16-yard scamper to stake his team to a 15-0 advantage at 4:53.
The rout was on.
Dayton Udelhofen’s 32-yard punt return set up a short field on the ensuing possession, which consisted of just two plays and ended with Okey hitting Braeden Fishnick for a 25-yard score to make it 22-0 at 1:06.
“When you get out to that big lead, you kind of just keep cruising,” Okey said. “Shout out to Wauzeka for playing tough D, but we just kept cruising, kept that momentum going and it really propelled our offense.”
Potosi/Cassville’s defense allowed just two Wauzeka first downs and forced a punt on each of the visitor’s five offensive possessions.
“A lot of these boys are playing two ways and they’re working their butts off getting tackles out there, so shout out to them for sure tonight,” Okey said.
Okey and Sam Udelhofen connected again at 4:39 of the second on a 74-yard scoring play, and Adams punched it home from the goal line with just seconds remaining in the half to carry a commanding 34-6 lead into the break. Sam Udelhofen finished the half with 134 yards receiving on just three catches.
The only thing that went right for Wauzeka in the opening half was a Lucius Cooley’s 46-yard interception return for a score midway through the second quarter.
“For the first game, the guys really played with a lot of emotion,” Potosi/Cassville head coach Mark Siegert said. “I thought they were flying around on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some things obviously to work on, but half the state starts 1-0 and half starts 0-1. You’re better off 1-0, obviously.”
Potosi/Cassville’s lone possession of the second half did not end with a score, but accumulated five first downs and chewed up over 6 minutes of the third quarter to seal the game’s fate.
Okey finished with 208 yards passing, Sam Udelhofen had 159 receiving yards, and the dual combo backfield of Friederick and Adams provided 102 and 77 yards rushing, respectively.
“You only get so many of these nights,” Siegert said. “When you do get the opportunity to play, you better perform really well. Our guys had opportunities to do some good things, and they took advantage of most of them.”
