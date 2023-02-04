02117022-statewrestling3a28-sg.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle throws Iowa City Liberty’s Elijah Terwilleger during a match at last season’s state tournament. The Mustangs will compete at today’s Iowa state dual tournament in Coralville.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The Iowa state dual tournament is set for today with a new site and place on the wrestling season calendar.

Twenty-four teams across three classes will compete for state championships today at Xtream Arena in Coralville, including Dubuque Hempstead and four-time defending state champion West Delaware.

