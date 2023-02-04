The Iowa state dual tournament is set for today with a new site and place on the wrestling season calendar.
Twenty-four teams across three classes will compete for state championships today at Xtream Arena in Coralville, including Dubuque Hempstead and four-time defending state champion West Delaware.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinal pairings — No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.; No. 5 West Des Moines Valley vs. No. 4 Ankeny, 9 a.m.; No. 7 Fort Dodge vs. No. 2 Bettendorf, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal pairings — Hempstead/Southeast Polk loser vs. WDM Valley/Ankeny loser, 1 p.m.; Fort Dodge/Bettendorf loser vs. Ankeny Centennial/Waverly-Shell Rock loser, 1 p.m.
Semifinal pairings — Hempstead/Southeast Polk winner vs. WDM Valley/Ankeny winner, 3 p.m.; Fort Dodge/Bettendorf winner vs. Ankeny Centennial/Waverly-Shell Rock winner, 3 p.m.
Seventh-place match — Consolation semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Fifth-place match — Consolation semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Third-place match — Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
Championship — Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Outlook — Hempstead is making its third appearance at the state dual tournament but will have an uphill battle to beat its program-best fourth-place finish from 2016. The Mustangs also place seventh in 2018. Southeast Polk has been one of Class 3A’s top programs for more than a decade and the resume shows it. The Rams are making their 15th consecutive appearance and 18th overall. Southeast Polk has five championships and four runner-up finishes over the last 15 seasons. The Rams have finished lower than third since an eighth-place finish in 2012. There are plenty of other hurdles in the field, too. Bettendorf is a traditional power with 15 appearances, five consecutive, and two state championships. Waverly-Shell Rock is making its 17th trip, fifth consecutive, and is seeking its seventh state title. The Go-Hawks have won each of the last two state championships and finished runners-up the two seasons before that. Fort Dodge is a 15-time state participant and is at state for the sixth time in seven seasons after missing out last year. Ankeny is making its sixth appearance and second consecutive. Ankeny Centennial is in the field for just the second time after making its debut in 2019. West Des Moines Valley is making its 15th appearance and first since 2020.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinal pairings — No. 8 Williamsburg vs. No. 1 Osage, 9 a.m.; No. 5 Creston vs. No. 4 Mount Vernon, 9 a.m.; No. 7 Webster City vs. No. 2 West Delaware, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Humboldt vs. No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 11 a.m.
Consolation semifinal pairings — Williamsburg/Osage loser vs. Creston/Mount Vernon loser, 1 p.m.; Webster City/West Delaware loser vs. Humboldt/Sergeant Bluff-Luton loser, 1 p.m.
Semifinal pairings — Williamsburg/Osage winner vs. Creston/Mount Vernon winner, 3 p.m.; Webster City/West Delaware winner vs. Humboldt/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner, 3 p.m.
Seventh-place match — Consolation semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Fifth-place match — Consolation semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Third-place match — Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
Championship — Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Outlook — West Delaware is trying to become just the third program in state history to win five or more consecutive state dual championships. The Hawks are making their 13th state appearance and sixth consecutive. The Hawks are one of nine teams in state history to win five total state dual championships. In addition to the last four state titles, West Delaware also won gold in 1991. Don Bosco and West Des Moines Dowling are the only programs to win six consecutive championships. Don Bosco, Dowling, Davenport Assumption and Waverly-Shell Rock are the only schools with more dual titles than West Delaware. Osage figures to be the biggest threat to the throne and is making its fifth straight appearance and 13th overall. The Green Devils won championships in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006, and have finished third each of the past two seasons. Williamsburg is in the field for the fourth time and first since finishing runner-up in 2020. Creston is a 15-time participant and returning to the field for just the second time since 2017. Mount Vernon is making its sixth appearance and first since 2005. Webster City and Humboldt are also making their sixth appearances. Sergeant Bluff-Luton qualified for the eighth time in nine years and the ninth time overall.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinal pairings — No. 8 Hinton vs. No. 1 Don Bosco, 9 a.m.; No. 5 Wapsie Valley vs. No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield, 9 a.m.; No. 7 Logan-Magnolia vs. No. 2 Wilton, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Emmetsburg vs. No. 3 Alburnett, 11 a.m.
Semifinal pairings — Hinton/Don Bosco winner vs. Wapsie Valley/Nashua-Plainfield winner, 3 p.m.; Logan-Magnolia/Wilton winner vs. Emmetsburg/Alburnett winner, 3 p.m.
Championship — Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Outlook — Don Bosco is the top dog in Class 1A and will be favored to win its fifth title in six years. The Dons are making their state-record 28th state appearance and are seeking their record-extending 13th state championship. Logan-Magnolia has also been a state regular, making its 19th appearance and fifth consecutive. The Panthers are two-time champions and have three other runner-up finishes. Emmetsburg is in its 14th state appearance and seeking a third title. Nashua-Plainfield is making its eighth state appearance and second consecutive. The Huskies are seeking their third state title and first since 2012. Wilton qualified for the seventh time and first time since 2014. Alburnett is also making its seventh appearance and first since winning the 2016 title. Wapsie Valley is in the field for the fifth time and the first since 2017. Hinton is making its first appearance.
