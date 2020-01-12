The Chicago Steel scored twice in the final minute of regulation time on Saturday night to hand the Dubuque Fighting Saints a heart-wrenching 4-3 loss at Mystique Community Ice Center.
USHL-leading Chicago extended the league’s longest active winning streak to 11 games while building a six-point cushion on Team USA and a 10-point lead on third-place Dubuque in the Eastern Conference.
The Steel swept the home-and-home series, the first two meetings of the season between the teams. Chicago earned a 2-0 victory Friday night in Geneva, Ill. The two teams have one more home-and-home later in the season.
With goaltender Ian Shane pulled for a sixth attacker, Sean Farrell scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to tie the game with exactly 60 seconds remaining in regulation. And Erik Middendorf gave Chicago it’s only lead of the game with 8.9 seconds to play.
Dubuque opened the scoring just 7:40 into the game, when Matt Kopperud converted the first power play of the game. He tapped in a loose puck from the doorstep for his 10th goal of the season, and Ty Jackson and Mark Cheremeta recorded assists.
Mathieu De St. Phalle tied the game with a shorthanded goal just less than eight minutes later.
The Saints regained the lead 40 seconds into the middle period. Cheremeta fed Stephen Halliday on the left wing, and the power forward squeaked a shot just inside the left elbow of the net.
Chicago again answered, this time at 8:04 of the third period on a Mackie Samoskevich marker.
Dubuque pulled ahead, 3-2, on defenseman Ben Schultheis’ fifth goal of the year 1:21 later. Ty Jackson fed him the puck on the left wing, Schulthies made a power move to the net, and a fortunate bounce trickled behind Shane.
Chicago finished with a 33-30 edge in shots on goal. Dubuque went 1-for-3 on the power play and stopped all six of the Steel’s top-ranked power play attempts, including the final five of the game and a 5-on-3 for 38 seconds.