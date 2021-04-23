P.J. Fletcher has become quite the Captain Clutch in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ drive for a United States Hockey League playoff berth.
Fletcher scored midway through the third period on Thursday night to tie the game and force overtime against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque eventually lost, 6-5, on Jacob Guevin’s goal with 1:08 remaining in the extra session, but the bonus point for losing in overtime enabled the Saints to remain in control of their playoff fate with two games remaining in the regular season.
On Fletcher’s pivotal goal, he drove the left wing, cut to the net, outwaited goalie Jan Skorpik and tucked the puck into the net on a backhander. Tristan Lemyre set up Fletcher with an outlet pass through the neutral zone after taking a pass from Connor Kurth.
“I wasn’t too happy with my game leading up to that point, so I wanted to get something going as fast as I could,” Fletcher said of his 14th goal of the season. “Luckily, I had a step on the defenseman, and Lemyre read it perfectly. He saw that I had a step on the defenseman and gave it to me early.
“Fortunately, I was able to get past him and finish it.”
The Saints moved to 22-23-4-1 for a .490 winning percentage to remain percentage points ahead of Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They host Green Bay tonight and Saturday to close the USHL regular season. The Gamblers are locked into the No. 3 seed in the East and will play second-seeded Muskegon in the first round of the playoffs beginning next week.
Dubuque got a little help from Youngstown earlier Thursday night. Georgii Merkulov scored 1:21 into overtime for a 7-6 victory over Team USA, which dropped to 21-23-4-4 and a .481 percentage. The Phantoms host Team USA tonight and Saturday to close the season.
“What a sequence of events,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We got what we needed to happen in Youngstown and we got this game to overtime. You don’t usually see a 7-6 overtime game and a 6-5 overtime game on the same night with so much on the line for two teams. But that’s the USHL for you. It’s competitive every single night.
“I can’t say enough about P.J. He scored that goal last week to beat Team USA that put us in the driver’s seat for the fourth spot and he did it again tonight to get us to overtime. The unfortunate thing is, we had a lot of chances after that in regulation and in overtime and just couldn’t get one more to go in.”
Fletcher said the Saints got an assist from their fans on Thursday night.
“They kept telling us the score in Youngstown, which was kind of cool to see them looking out for us and trying to motivate us,” Fletcher said. “We can’t get too caught up about what’s going on out there, though. We have to focus on our own day-to-day.”
The Lumberjacks needed just 75 seconds to open the scoring after Dubuque narrowly missed clearing the puck from its own zone. Christophe Tellier scored his 22nd goal of the season on a backdoor deflection set up by Tyler Dunbar and Tanner Kelly.
Stephen Halliday answered 4:43 later for Dubuque. He took a long outlet pass from defenseman Henry Thrun on the left wing and wired a wrist shot beyond the outstretched glove of goalie Nathan Reid for his eighth goal of the year. Michael Feenstra chipped the puck to Thrun in his own end.
Primo Self gave Dubuque its first lead of the game at the 11:24 mark of the first period after Ryan Alexander fed him with a pass from below the goal line. Reid stopped Self’s initial goalmouth shot, but Self stayed with it and tucked the puck behind the prone goaltender.
That goal also ended Reid’s night after only six shots. Skorpik, a countryman of Saints netminder Lukas Parik, came on in relief.
Dubuque scored the next two goals, both in the second period, to take a 4-1 lead.
Daniyal Dzhaniyev took a long outlet pass from Alexander, chipped the puck past a defender, skated down the right wing, cut to the net and flipped a shot on Skorpik. The goalie couldn’t control the rebound, and Dzhaniyev tucked it in for his 18th of the season at 12:47 of the second period.
Less than three minutes later, Matt Savoie potted his 19th to extend the lead. Robert Cronin created a turnover to spring Savoie for a 2-on-1 opportunity with Kurth deep in the Muskegon zone. Savoie wired a shot from the left faceoff circle through Skorpik’s leg pads.
But the Lumberjacks answered with the next two to pull within 4-3. Following prolonged pressure in the Dubuque zone, Philip Tresca scored his seventh of the year from just outside the blue paint at 16:18.
Kelly scored his 20th of the season on the power play with 5.5 seconds remaining in the middle period. Dylan Wendt and Brad Marek set up the goal, which came on a tip in front of Parik.
That momentum carried over to the third period, when Muskegon scored twice in the first 38 seconds. Kyle Aucion scored his third of the season on a rebound to tie it at 28 seconds, and Kelly scored a breakaway goal set up by Tellier to put the Lumberjacks ahead.