Joe Coombs will take a proven track record for winning to a North American Hockey League franchise in need of a jolt.
Coombs, who helped both the ThunderBirds and Fighting Saints win championships during Dubuque coaching run that spanned 2005 to 2013, became the head coach of the NAHL’s El Paso (Texas) Rhinos on Friday.
Since leaving Dubuque, the Brantford, Ontario, native has posted a 273-159-42 record in eight NAHL seasons – two with the Rio Grand Valley, Texas; two with Aston, Penn.; one with Philadelphia; and last three with Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown did not participate in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in New York state.
“I’ve known (Rhinos owner) Cory Herman for 20 years,” Coombs said in a press release announcing his hiring. “I started my coaching career when Cory started the Rhinos. I know what this organization means to Cory, and it is the exact same thing I have been looking for in my career—a place to call home. I’m ready to work with someone who is as passionate about the game of hockey as I am.
“Coaching in El Paso gives me an opportunity to join an organization that has something wonderful going on, the chance to help it grow, and be part of something bigger than myself. I want to see this organization be the best in the NAHL. We want to win championships, but we’re going to do it the right way. We will help young men become better young men and be productive members of our community. I want to continue to build on what Cory and (general manager) Corey (Heon) have been building.”
Despite a history of success, the Rhinos finished 15-41-2-2 for eighth in the NAHL’s rugged South Division. Coombs posted a 35-22-2-1 record at Jamestown, but ownership sold the franchise this spring and planned to relocate it back to the Philadelphia area.
Coombs, 46, coached the Dubuque ThunderBirds to three consecutive Central States Hockey League playoff championships during a five-year run. When Dubuque transitioned back to the United States Hockey League, he served as associate head coach under current St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery and helped the Fighting Saints win Clark Cup Playoff titles in 2011 and 2013.
“(Joe is) a very passionate and experienced coach who is committed to getting the best out of each player,” Herman said. “He aligns well with our vision for Rhino Hockey and we’re really excited to have him join our Rhino family in El Paso.”
