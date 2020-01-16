Too often, this season, Western Dubuque boys coach Wayne Cusick felt his team played not to lose.
Heading into Dubuque Wahlert’s Eagles Nest, Cusick told his Bobcats to flip the script.
What he got was an all-around team performance and (he hopes) a win that can spark the second half of Western Dubuque’s season.
Dylan Johnson and Payton Quagliano scored 15 points apiece and the Bobcats came up clutch in the closing minutes for a 57-53 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Post game was as much time for reflection as it was for celebration. Standing outside the road team’s locker room, where portable speakers blasted Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Cusick was asked if he thought this win was a confidence booster for his team.
“What does that sound like to you?” he said.
“Tonight we said play to win,” Cusick added. “Just keep attacking. Do what we’re doing and if we do that, we’re going to be alright. The best part was even in the huddle, the kids were saying ‘play to win.’
“The guys on the floor at the end, they just busted their tails. That’s all there is to it.”
After the two teams played to a 9-9 tie through the first quarter, WD (3-8) managed just six points in the second quarter, taking a 21-15 deficit into halftime. Quagliano drilled a 3 on the first possession of the third quarter, and from there, the game became a possession-by-possession grind.
WD took a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter when a Quagliano layup off a nice feed from Johnson gave the Bobcats their largest lead to that point, 36-31. After the Eagles (3-6) rallied to take a 39-38 lead, the WD scored eight straight for a 46-39 lead with 3:52.
Wahlert responded with its best push of the night, with Nick Bandy’s jumper capping an 11-3 Eagles run for a 50-49 lead with 2:25 to go. But, with the Bobcats in the double bonus, they composed a team effort from the stripe to regain control of the game.
Quagliano, Baumhover and Johnson combined to go 8 of 10 on free throws over the final stretch. Despites Schmitt’s deep 3-pointer cutting the Eagles within 56-53 with 5.5 seconds remaining, Baumhover was fouled to preserve time and hit 1 of 2 to make it a two-possession game in the closing seconds.
“I think we just moved the ball and in the fourth quarter we were knocking down our free throws,” said Johnson, who also finished with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. “It feels great. I think it really boosts our confidence level, just coming into a game like this and winning versus a tough opponent.”
Schmitt led all scorers with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Isaac Ripley added 12 to round out Wahlert. Baumhover finished with 12 points for WD.