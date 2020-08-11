The reigning Telegraph Herald Softball Coach of the Year is stepping away from the game she loves.
The Western Dubuque Community School Board accepted Bobcats softball coach Rachael Neal’s resignation at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. Neal told the Telegraph Herald she was stepping down to spend more time with her young family.
A three-time TH Player of the Year as an athlete at Dubuque Wahlert who later competed at the University of Northern Iowa, Neal compiled a 163-189 record over 10 seasons as a coach at Western Dubuque. The Bobcats were 73-57 over the past four seasons, including an 11-8 mark in a truncated 2020 season that saw Western Dubuque reach the regional finals for the first time since 2008.
It’s been a rewarding run for Neal.
“It’s hard because coaching obviously has been a huge part of my life for a long time,” said Neal, who spent 16 years in the Bobcats program, either as an assistant or head coach. “When I was a player, it was always my goal as a coach to impact players the way my coaches had such a tremendous and positive impact on me.
“But at the same time, being a mom is, to me, the best job ever. My parents have supported me my whole life growing up as an athlete and all of the activities we were involved in. They were at every game. They coached me when I was younger. At this point, that’s kind of going to be my goal. I want to be there for my kids and spend summers with them and watch them grow, whether it’s as athletes or other activities. I’m excited for that chapter in life.”
Neal took over the Western Dubuque program in 2011 after serving as an assistant coach under Ron Lehmann. She coached at the younger levels of the program in 2008, when the Bobcats made their first and only trip to the state tournament.
After moving from the WaMaC Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference a few years ago, Neal has the Bobcats program poised to remain competitive for years to come.
“It was a very hard decision,” she said. “Coaching is a very rewarding profession and I’ve been so blessed over the years to have lasting relationships with these girls.
“The game has done so much for me over the years that I always have been wanting to give back to the game of softball. If that’s through helping out at camps, or giving lessons, or coaching my kids, whatever, that’s something I’m excited about too.”
Neal and her husband, Bill, have two children, a two-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. Neal said at one point she had hoped to remain coaching until her daughter reached high school.
“But that would mean I’d miss out on a lot between now and when she’s in high school,” she said. “Some people might say, ‘Oh it’s not a big deal to miss a couple of D-League games,’ but for me, like I said, my parents were always there at my games and from Day 1 teaching me to have fun and work hard and do my best, and I want to be there for my family and make memories with my family in the summer.
“I love giving my all in coaching, I just think at this point I’m going to take a step back and focus on being the best mom I can be.”