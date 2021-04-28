A former University of Dubuque player and coach recently led Coffeyville Community College to a National Junior College Athletic Association basketball championship.
Jay Herkelman, who starred at Dubuque from 1983-85, led the Kansas-based school to a 108-99 victory over Cowley County Community College on Saturday night in Hutchinson, Kan. The Red Ravens finished with a 27-3 record.
Herkelman, a Clinton, Iowa, native, began his collegiate playing career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, before starring for Dubuque. He spent the next two seasons on the Spartans’ coaching staff before moving to Fort Hays State to earn his master’s degree. Following Fort Hays State, Herkelman made coaching stops at Eastern New Mexico University and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before taking on the head coaching duties at Coffeyville in 1995.
Herkelmen helped several players move on to four-year colleges and universities. Reggie Evans, a two-year starter for the Ravens in 1999 and 2000 went on to a 13-year career with the Sacramento Kings and retired from the NBA in 2015.
Herkelman was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2018.
Dubuque duo reaches MLW championships — The University of Dubuque bass fishing team finished 13th out of 162 teams on Friday at the 2021 MLF Abu Garcia Southeastern Conference Tournament held at Lake Guntersville State Park in Alabama.
Brandon Frick, a senior from DeWitt, Iowa, and Matthew Klaes, a senior from Guttenberg, Iowa, caught five fish for 15 pounds and 3 ounces, and missed the top 10 by just five ounces. The duo qualified for the MLW Abu Garcia College Fishing Championship in March 2022. Teammates Cody Prichard and Noah St. Paul placed 140th after catching one fish for one pound and 13 ounces.
Pride playing for Heart title — Clarke University and Central Methodist University will meet this weekend in Fayette, Mo., for the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular-season conference baseball championship. The winner of the best-of-three series will be crowned the league’s regular-season champion.
Coach Dan Spain’s Pride finished on top of the league’s North Division with a 20-6 conference mark, while Central Methodist finished first in the South Division with a 24-3 Heart record. Clarke is 32-14 overall, while No. 4-ranked Central Methodist is 38-5.
Friday’s game is set for 3 p.m. on Friday. The two squads will face off again at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If necessary, a third game to determine the regular-season champion will be contested at 3 p.m.
The winner of this weekend’s series will earn the top seed in the upcoming Heart tournament, set for May 6-11 in Ozark, Mo. The runner-up will be the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
The NAIA National Tournament Opening Round is slated for May 17-20.
Nilles wins hammer throw at Drake — North Dakota State University senior Maddy Nilles, a former Dubuque Wahlert state champion, won the hammer throw at the Drake Relays last week in Des Moines. Nilles threw 222 feet, 6 inches (67.83m) to win by more than 10 feet. She currently ranks fourth on the national performance list this season.
Lawrence honored by WIAC — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence as its women’s track athlete of the week. The sophomore from Benton, Wis., won the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.43) in helping lead UW-La Crosse to the title at the seven-team River City Rumble at Winona State University (Minn.). Her time set a facility record at the Winona Community Sports & Recreation Complex at Paul Gield Field, breaking the record of 1:00.46 set by Kayla Mescher of Augustana College (S.D.) in 2014. Lawrence’s time ranks first on the NCAA Division III honor roll. She was also on UW-La Crosse’s second-place 4x400-meter relay that went 3:50.54.
Leahy captures field award — UW-Platteville’s Brianna Leahy, a junior from Shullsburg, Wis., captured the WIAC women’s field athlete of the week award. She won the shot put competition at the UW-Whitewater Drake Alternative on April 24. Her mark of 47-9 (14.55m) broke the UW-Platteville school record she owned by over one foot. Leahy continues to lead the WIAC and ranks second in NCAA Division III.
ICCAC honors Vaske, Lehmann — The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selected Kirkwood’s Joel Vaske as its player of the week and Southeastern’s Kyle Lehmann as its co-pitcher of the week.
Vaske, a sophomore from Dyersville Beckman, hit .555 (10-for-18) with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs in leading the Eagles to a 6-0 record during the week. The Southeast Missouri State commit leads the conference with 62 RBIs and ranks second with 13 home runs for the Eagles, who have won eight straight.
Lehmann, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, tossed a one-hit shutout against Marshalltown last week. The University of South Carolina-Upstate recruit struck out seven in seven innings of work to improve to 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA. Offensively, Lehmann has two home runs and 29 RBIs in 40 games.
A-R-C honors Freiburger — The American Rivers Conference named Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger as its male athlete of the week. The former Western Dubuque High School prep and Holy Cross, Iowa, native became the 10th-best performer in NCAA Division III history this weekend with his 14:00.69 effort in the 5,000-meter run at the Drake Relays this weekend in Des Moines.
Freiburger bested his outdoor 5K personal best by 25 seconds, breaking the Wartburg outdoor school record in the process. He took second of 17 runners, competing mostly against Division I athletes.
Von Braun honored by A-R-C — The University of Dubuque’s Lucas Von Braun earned the A-R-C men’s soccer defensive player of the week award. The sophomore defender from Stockholm, Sweden, keyed a 4-0 shutout over Coe that helped the Spartans win a conference title for the second time in program history. Dubuque finished 6-1-1.
Loras women sweep A-R-C track honors — The A-R-C named Carly Fischer as its field performer of the week and Alyssa Pfadenhauer as its track athlete of the week. Fischer, a senior from Kingston, Ill., won the hammer throw at Simpson’s Kip Janvrin Invite on Saturday with a toss of 50.11 meters, which ranks seventh on Loras’ all-time list and sits 24th in Division III this season. She also placed fifth in the discus, throwing 39.71 meters.
Pfadenhauer, a freshman from West Burlington, Iowa, ran the second-fastest time in Division III and fourth in program history in the 400-meter dash with her 56.20 seconds at the Drake Relays. She teamed with Marion Edwards, Stevie Lambe and Elayna Bahl to run 3:50.71 in the 4x400-meter relay, placing fourth with the nation’s second-fastest time. The 4x400-meter relay time also ranks seventh fastest all-time in Loras program history.
Loras lacrosse makes history — For the first time in program history, Loras earned a berth in the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference tournament. The Duhawks drew the No. 4 seed and will face top-seeded Hamline at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Klas Field in St. Paul, Minn. The Pipers have won all five meetings in the series, which dates to 2017. Loras joined the conference in 2014.