PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Traeton Saint rolled up all the momentum Prairie du Chien needed heading into the playoffs.
In a matchup of Southwest Wisconsin Conference rivals and postseason-bound teams, the Blackhawks’ senior running back stole the show. Platteville had no answer for Saint, who gashed the Hillmen for 170 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries, boasting a 17-yard average in a 42-7 rout on Friday night at UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Stadium.
“Our coach told us that we need to keep working each and every week,” Saint said. “We had a good game last week, so he said to come out here and hit them hard, go out fast, and keep on working. And we had to finish, even at halftime when we were up by 35.”
The Blackhawks (8-1, 6-1 SWC) and Hillmen (6-3, 5-2) have both clinched berths in the WIAA postseason field, with pairings to be released later today. But it’s Prairie du Chien going in with all the momentum.
“We talked all week what it was going to take to beat a very solid Platteville team,” Prairie du Chien coach Cory Koenig said. “We wanted to be able to make a statement going into the playoffs and not feel like we just walked in. The kids played hard and they bought in to making a statement going into the playoffs.”
That statement was clear less than 2 minutes into the game.
After the Prairie du Chien defense forced Platteville into a three-and-out, the Blackhawks scored on their first play from scrimmage when Saint broke off a 78-yard touchdown run by busting up the gut and finishing it off down the left sideline.
“It was a great hole made by my teammates,” Saint said. “They made a huge lane for me to run through and it all goes to them. They made that play happen, not me.”
Another three-and-out from the Hillmen set up a five-play scoring drive by Prairie du Chien, capped with a 10-yard TD run from Saint to make it 13-0 less than 5 minutes into the game. After linebacker Ben Riter interrupted a screen pass for an interception that he returned 54 yards for another touchdown, Saint added a 1-yard scoring jolt to extend the lead to 27-0 with 9 minutes until halftime.
“We need to keep our foot on the gas and keep rolling,” Saint said. “We’re feeling great and we need to keep working.”
Saint broke the spirit of the Hillmen for good with a 65-yard touchdown dash that gave the Blackhawks a stunning 35-0 lead at halftime. Tyler Hannah added 43 rushing yards with a 13-yard TD run in the third quarter for Prairie du Chien, which outgained the Hillmen in total yards, 403-215. The Blackhawks rolled up 348 of those yards on the ground.
“We talked about controlling the trenches and how that would win the game,” Koenig said. “Traeton got out on some big runs there. This was huge cause you want to go into the playoffs like you belong and like you can do some things, and that’s got to be the mentality going back to work this week.”