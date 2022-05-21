CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs unveiled a statue of right-hander “Fergie” Jenkins outside Wrigley Field before their game on Friday. The metal sculpture of Jenkins delivering a pitch joins a row that includes ones of Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo. Jenkins, who spent 10 of 19 seasons with the Cubs, spoke from the dais in a plaza on the west side of the ballpark. The native of Chatham, Ontario, was 167-132 with a 3.20 ERA for Chicago in 401 games — completing 154 of them — and was a three-time All-Star and the 1971 NL Cy Young Award winner while with the Cubs. The 79-year-old Jenkins took note of the gusty wind during the ceremony. “I pitched many days, turning on to Addison (Street) and said, ‘Oh, the wind is blowing out.’”
Tigers, Guardians play with managers out
CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians were both without their managers for the series opener between the teams Friday night. Detroit’s A.J. Hinch missed the game because he isn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard will manage the team. Cleveland’s Terry Francona will miss the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected to be back Saturday. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19.
Phillies’ Harper misses 5th straight game
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper missed his fifth straight contest when Philadelphia opened a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday.
Reds activate Votto from injured list
TORONTO — The Cincinnati Reds activated Canadian slugger Joey Votto off the injured list before Friday’s game in Toronto against the Blue Jays. A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8-for-33 (.242) with seven RBIs. BASKETBALL
Smart, Bridges highlight all-defensive team
NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard. Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league’s top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and three second-team votes for a total of 193 points.
Indiana’s Jackson-Davis withdraws from draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers’ top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft Friday. Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points. The 6-foot-9 forward was a preseason All-American last fall, finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding with 8.1 while leading the Hoosiers to a 21-14 mark and an NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson’s first season as coach. FOOTBALL
Mountain West to ditch 2-division format
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season. The conference announced Friday that the two teams with the highest winning percentage will compete in the league championship game. The decision came two days after the NCAA threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determine their champions and the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format. The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season. HOCKEY
Browness won’t return as Stars coach
Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn’t necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching.
