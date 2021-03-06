Here is a capsule look at today’s games:
No. 4 ILLINOIS (19-6, 15-4) at No. 7 OHIO STATE (18-7, 12-7)
Time: 3 p.m. TV: ESPN
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois goes for its fifth straight win against ranked opponents when it faces Ohio State. Illinois’ last loss vs. a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes, 87-81, on Jan. 16. Ohio State has dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Michigan State and Iowa last week.
ACCURATE AYO: Ayo Dosunmu has connected on 40 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.
IOWA STATE (2-19, 0-16) at KANSAS STATE (7-19, 3-14)
Time: 4 p.m. TV: ESPN+
BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-59, on Feb. 25, 2020. Kansas State lost, 65-43, at West Virginia on Saturday.
TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Iowa State has been fueled by senior leadership while Kansas State has depended on freshmen this year. For the Cyclones, seniors Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this year, including 56 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five. Freshmen Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have scored 40 percent of Kansas State’s points this season.