Cubs Brewers Baseball
Buy Now

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee. The Brewers won, 9-7, to take two of three games in the series.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs, 9-7, Sunday to take two of three in the weekend series.

Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville, where was hitting .343 with nine RBIs in 20 games.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.