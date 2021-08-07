ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen overcame questions about his accuracy and small-school pedigree to establish himself as the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have been searching for since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired 25 years ago.
The Bills on Friday announced Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that locks up the fourth-year starter through the 2028 season. The value of the contract has not been released, but it is expected to be the most lucrative signed by the team, and eclipsing the $100 million deal defensive end Mario Williams signed in March 2012.
The agreement with Allen comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done with the quarterback before the season or put talks off until next year so not to serve as a distraction.
The sides were in no rush. Allen was under contract through the 2022 season after the Bills in May picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.
Ravens QB Jackson activated from COVID-19 listOWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been activated from the COVID-19 list.
The Baltimore Ravens announced the move Friday. The quarterback hasn’t practiced yet during training camp.
Jackson’s absence was an early jolt for the Ravens at preseason camp. He missed the team’s first practice July 28, and coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the star quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson also tested positive last season and missed a game.
BASKETBALL
Nets extend Durant for 4 years, $198 million
NEW YORK — He’s here to stay. And so is Brooklyn.
Kevin Durant announced an agreement to sign a four-year, $198 million max contract extension with the Nets on Friday. He will decline the 2022-23 player option for his current contract and instead add four additional years onto his deal.
That means barring a trade request, Durant, who is 32 going on 33 years old, will likely retire a Net. If James Harden and Kyrie Irving follow suit, the Nets have a chance to become a dynasty and compete for championships for each of the next five seasons.
Leonard finalizing deal for Clippers return
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard might not be back on the basketball court anytime soon, but he is back with the Clippers.
After declining his player option with the Clippers for next season and becoming an unrestricted free agent on Sunday, the first-team All-NBA superstar has agreed to return to the team he has called home the last two seasons, according to a person close to the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Terms of the deal are still to be finalized.
Hill to return to Bucks’ backcourt
MILWAUKEE — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt. The Bucks announced Friday the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye. The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis.
Hill, 35, previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his two seasons with the Bucks.
BASEBALL
A’s outfielder Laureano suspended 80 games
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.
HOCKEY
Hagel agrees to 3-year deal with Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks.
The team announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million.
Hagel, who turns 23 on Aug. 27, used his high motor to earn regular minutes with the team last season. He finished with nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games.
GOLF
English maintains 2-stroke lead in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127. Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under.