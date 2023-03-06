Sam Griesel scored 16 points, C.J. Wilcher broke a tie with five key points late in the game, and hot-shooting Nebraska defeated Iowa, 81-77, on Sunday in Iowa City to close out the Big Ten regular season.
Wilcher scored on the fast break then added a 3-pointer for an 80-75 Nebraska lead with 2:33 remaining. The Cornhuskers committed fouls on their next three possessions but Iowa came up empty except for two free throws by Kris Murray. Nebraska made only 1 of 3 free throws in the final minute but Iowa failed to capitalize at the other end.
Nebraska shot 60% in the second half (58.5% for the game) and made 8 of 12 3-pointers after halftime.
Wilcher finished with 12 points, Jamarques Lawrence had 15 and Keisei Tominaga 11 for Nebraska (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten). All eight players who scored for the Cornhuskers had at least nine points.
Patrick McCaffery had 23 points off the bench for Iowa (19-12, 11-9) and Murray added 22 to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Filip Rebraca added 10 points but missed two key free throws in the final minute. Iowa made 9 of 21 3-pointers in the first half but only 3 of 16 in the second half.
The conference tournament begins Wednesday in Chicago. Iowa finished seventh but would have taken second with a victory Sunday. The Hawkeyes earned a first-round bye.
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 67 — At Minneapolis: Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl each scored 21 points, Chucky Hepburn scored all his 12 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and Wisconsin kept alive its chances for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Wahl was 8-of-11 shooting and Crowl made 9 of 13 from the field. Hepburn, near the top of the key, stepped around a screen from Wahl and drilled a contested step-back 3-pointer to give the Badgers the lead for good with 47 seconds left. Wisconsin will play Ohio State at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Big Ten tourney.
Drake 77, Bradley 51 — At St. Louis: Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and second-seeded Drake raced to its sixth NCAA Tournament berth with a blowout in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game. Garrett Sturtz and Darnell Brodie added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (27-7), who were in the title game for the third-straight year, losing the first two to Loyola of Chicago. They last won the tournament in 1996.
No. 1 Houston 67, Memphis 65 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis for its 11th straight win.
No. 5 Purdue 76, Illinois 71 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Brandon Newman scored 19 points, Zach Edey added 17 and Purdue held on to beat Illinois and become the first team to win the Big Ten title by three or more games since 2014. Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5), who led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied.
No. 15 Indiana 75, Michigan 73 (OT) — At Bloomington, Ind.: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his final home game to lead Indiana.
Penn State 65, No. 21 Maryland 64 — At State College, Pa.: Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining to lift Penn State over Maryland.
