Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket past Nebraska forward Derrick Walker during the second half Sunday in Iowa City. Nebraska won, 81-77, in the final Big Ten regular-season game.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Sam Griesel scored 16 points, C.J. Wilcher broke a tie with five key points late in the game, and hot-shooting Nebraska defeated Iowa, 81-77, on Sunday in Iowa City to close out the Big Ten regular season.

Wilcher scored on the fast break then added a 3-pointer for an 80-75 Nebraska lead with 2:33 remaining. The Cornhuskers committed fouls on their next three possessions but Iowa came up empty except for two free throws by Kris Murray. Nebraska made only 1 of 3 free throws in the final minute but Iowa failed to capitalize at the other end.

