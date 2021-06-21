MONTREAL — Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all.
Robin Lehner got the start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 27 shots, and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights turned the tables in Game 4 by rallying from a one-goal deficit two days after blowing two one-goal leads in a 3-2 overtime loss.
Game 5 is Tuesday night at Vegas.
Paul Byron scored on a breakaway with 1:05 left in the second period, and Carey Price stopped 17 shots. Montreal had won its previous four overtime games this postseason, and five straight dating to a 3-2 win against Pittsburgh in a preliminary round series last summer.
Former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty — the target of a booing Montreal crowd — played a key role in setting up the decisive score.
MONTREAL — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Golden Knights provided no other updates except to say Sunday that McCrimmon is following NHL and local health protocols.
The test result was revealed hours before the Golden Knights played the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinals at Montreal.
BASKETBALl
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta.
Embiid fell on top of John Collins on the court in Game 6. Collins then shoved Embiid before both rose to their feet. Embiid had his arms stretched out wide with Collins’ hands around his neck as both walked off the court under the basket.
Officials reviewed the altercation and called technical fouls on each player with no free throws awarded.
AUTO RACING
LE CASTELLET, France — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 points.
Verstappen used the DRS system to catch Hamilton on Lap 52 and pass him on the inside before zooming off to clinch his third win of the season and 13th of his career. A bonus point for the fastest lap made it a great day for Red Bull, which had never beaten Mercedes on the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France.
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining Sunday to win at Road America and reclaim the IndyCar points lead as Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.
Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Ed Jones’ spin brought out the yellow with four to go. Newgarden got a good jump on the restart but Palou dipped left and sped around him for the lead.
GOLF
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. Leona Maguire of Ireland was second.
TENNIS
LONDON — Big-serving Matteo Berrettini dropped a set for the first time at the Queen’s Club tournament before going on to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in Sunday’s final. The 25-year-old Berrettini became the first newcomer to triumph at Queen’s since Boris Becker in 1985. Becker went on to win Wimbledon in the same year.
BERLIN — Qualifier Liudmila Samsonova completed a remarkable week by beating Belinda Bencic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, to win the German Open on Sunday.
The 106th-ranked Russian came through two rounds of qualifying and pulled off major upsets on her way as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal after eliminating two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in earlier rounds.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday.