NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing
Chris Buescher celebrates a NASCAR Cup Series win Monday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chris Buescher has earned half of his four career NASCAR Cup Series victories in a stunning, nine-day stretch of success.

Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off points-leader Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday and is surging with his top performances toward the end of the regular season.

