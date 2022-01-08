No. 11 IOWA STATE (13-1, 1-1) at OKLAHOMA (11-3, 1-1)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: No. 11 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa State beat Texas Tech by four at home on Wednesday.
Super seniors: Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Aljaz Kunc have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.
Brilliant Brockington: Brockington has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.
Streak stats: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 55.7.
Passing for points: The Sooners have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cyclones. Oklahoma has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Iowa State has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know: The Iowa State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cyclones 10th among Division I teams. Oklahoma has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Sooners 301st, nationally).
NORTHERN IOWA (6-7, 2-1) at MISSOURI STATE (11-5, 2-1)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Bottom line: Two junior guards will be on display as AJ Green and Northern Iowa will take on Isiaih Mosley and Missouri State. Green has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Mosley is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.
Team leadership: Missouri State’s Mosley has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Panthers, Green has averaged 16.4 points while Nate Heise has put up 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.
MVC improvement: The Panthers have scored 68 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.
Accurate AJ: Green has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.
Slipping at 74: Missouri State is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.
Streak scoring: Missouri State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 61.
Did you know: Missouri State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Bears have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.
DRAKE (10-5, 1-1) at EVANSVILLE (4-9, 0-2)
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Schedule change: Illinois State University determined it was unable to compete in Sunday’s home game against Evansville. Evansville, meanwhile, will now host Drake on Saturday. Drake’s Saturday home game with Indiana State was postponed earlier in the week. Illinois State’s next scheduled game is at Drake on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The Missouri Valley Conference will share information about the status of that contest as soon as possible.