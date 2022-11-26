Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
MINNESOTA (7-4, 4-4) at WISCONSIN (6-5, 4-4)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Wisconsin leads, 62-61-8
What’s at stake: The winner gets Paul Bunyan’s Axe, a trophy that has gone to the victor of this annual rivalry game since 1948. After knocking off Wisconsin 23-13 last year, Minnesota is seeking to beat the Badgers in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1993-94. Wisconsin is seeking a seventh victory that would clinch a winning season.
Key matchup: Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Wisconsin run defense: Ibrahim has rushed for 1,524 yards this season and leads all Football Bowl Subdivision players with 152.4 yards rushing per game. He’s coming off a 263-yard performance in a 13-10 loss to Iowa. Ibrahim must get past a stingy Wisconsin defensive line featuring NT Keeanu Benton. Wisconsin allows just 3 yards per carry to rank fourth among all FBS teams. The Badgers have given up 103.73 yards rushing per game to rank 11th.
IOWA STATE (4-7, 1-7) at No. 4 TCU (11-0, 8-0)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox
Series record: TCU leads, 8-5.
What’s at stake: Already set for its second Big 12 championship game, TCU looks to become the first Big 12 team since Oklahoma in 2016 to finish the regular season without a league loss. The Horned Frogs are also trying to stay in position for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Win or lose, Iowa State will wrap up its first losing season since 2016, which was coach Matt Campbell’s first with the Cyclones.
Key matchup: The Big 12’s top defense against its best offense. Iowa State has allowed only 16.5 points and 277 total yards a game, while the Horned Frogs average 39.5 points and 482 total yards a game.
ILLINOIS (7-4, 4-4) at NORTHWESTERN (1-10, 1-7)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Series record: Illinois leads, 56-54-5.
What’s at stake: Illinois needs a win and some help to capture the Big Ten West title and play in the conference championship game for the first time. After Iowa’s loss to Nebraska, it will take a victory over Northwestern plus a loss by Purdue to Indiana. Illinois lost, 19-17, at No. 3 Michigan last week when Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal for the Wolverines with nine seconds left and has dropped three in a row after winning six straight. Northwestern’s win was over Nebraska in the season opener in Ireland. The Wildcats are on their worst skid since going 0-11 in 1989, their most recent double-digit-loss season.
Key matchup: Illinois RB Chase Brown vs. Northwestern’s run defense. Brown leads the nation in yards rushing with 1,582 and has a chance to break Mikel Leshoure’s single-season school record of 1,697 in 2010. Brown ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns last week against one of the nation’s best defenses. Northwestern ranks among the worst in the nation against the run at 194.5 yards per game.
No. 13 NOTRE DAME (8-3) at No. 5 USC (10-1)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Notre Dame leads 50-37-5.
What’s at stake: After securing a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a riveting 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA, USC will try to continue its unexpected march to the College Football Playoff in Lincoln Riley’s first season. Doing so will require the Trojans to end a four-game losing streak in the famed series. The Fighting Irish have rebounded following a sluggish start under new coach Marcus Freeman, picking up five straight victories, including a 44-0 drubbing of Boston College in their home finale. A New Year’s Six bowl could be in play if they retain possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh.
