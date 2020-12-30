Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
WAKE FOREST (4-4) vs. WISCONSIN (3-3)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Line: Wisconsin by 7 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Both teams come in with .500 records and will look to finish their season with a winning record and carry over some momentum to next year.
Key matchup: Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger vs. Wake Forest’s run defense: It is expected the freshman running back will be back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games. Berger is listed as the team’s No. 1 running back on the depth chart. He faces a Wake Forest team that allows an average of 191 yards rushing per game and 4.8 yards per carry.
Players to watch: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman isn’t flashy but he has been efficient this season completing 58.1% of his passes for 1,906 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson has been a big weapon in the passing game with 29 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll face a Wake Forest defense that allowed 45 points to N.C. State and 59 to North Carolina.
Facts & figures: This is the fifth straight bowl appearance for the Demon Deacons under coach Dave Clawson and their 15th overall. Wake Forest is 9-5 in bowl games. ... This is the Badgers’ 19th consecutive bowl game appearance, which is the third-longest streak in the country. ... Wisconsin is 4-1 in bowl games under coach Paul Chryst, and is looking to avenge a 28-27 loss in the Rose Bowl to Oregon last year. ... Wake Forest is a plus-13 in turnover differential. ... After wide receiver Sage Surratt opted out before the season to prepare for the NFL draft, Jaquarii Roberson stepped in and caught 54 passes for 795 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.
COTTON BOWL
No. 8 OKLAHOMA (8-2) vs. No. 10 FLORIDA (8-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Oklahoma by 2 1/2
Series record: Florida leads, 1-0
What’s at stake: Big 12 champion Oklahoma takes a seven-game winning streak into its sixth consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game. The Sooners have lost their last three bowls, all of those being College Football Playoff semifinal games against other SEC teams. Florida is playing in its third consecutive NY6 game, having won the Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl the previous two years. This is the Gators’ first appearance in the Cotton Bowl, the third for Oklahoma.
Key matchup: Oklahoma’s “Speed D” vs. Florida offense. The Sooners gave up an average of 54 points in its NY6 losses to SEC teams the last three seasons, but have allowed only 303.4 total yards per game and 57 points overall its last four games. The Gators average 41.6 points a game, 7.4 yards per play and are the nation’s top passing team; QB Kyle Trask averages 375 yards passing a game with 43 TDs. But their top three receivers all opted out of the Cotton Bowl to focus on their pro futures, and a fourth missed the trip after testing positive for COVID-19. That quartet combined for 2,778 yards receiving and 34 TDs.
Facts & figures: Florida coach Dan Mullen said his team would have about 60 scholarship players in uniform. ... Oklahoma is 5-2 at AT&T Stadium, including its fourth straight Big 12 title game there 11 days before the Cotton Bowl kickoff. ... The Gators’ three losses were by a combined 12 points. ... The Sooners are playing in a bowl game for the 22nd season in a row, with Georgia’s 24 in a row the only longer active streak.