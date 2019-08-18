PHILADELPHIA — Josh McCown’s retirement lasted two months.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.
McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night’s game with a head injury.
Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.
McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He’s completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating.
Nick Foles backed up Wentz the past two years and led the Eagles to four playoff wins, including the franchise’s first Super Bowl title following the 2017 season. But the 2018 Super Bowl MVP left for Jacksonville in free agency.
ESPN hired McCown to be an NFL analyst on the day he announced he was calling it quits. Now he will put his broadcast career on hold for one more year.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Urìas suspended 20 games
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urìas has accepted a 20-game suspension by MLB for a domestic violence incident and is expected to return in September.
The league gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining to serve without pay.
MLB said Saturday that Urìas has agreed not to appeal the discipline and will participate in an evaluation and treatment program. The 23-year-old reliever from Mexico was arrested in May and accused of shoving a woman. The charges were ultimately dropped, but MLB pursued its own punishment under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Guerrero Jr. exits game with knee pain
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays rookie slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Saturday’s game against Seattle after two innings because of a sore left knee. Brandon Drury replaced Guerrero at third base in the third.
In the second, Guerrero cut in front of shortstop Bo Bichette to field Austin Nola’s grounder and made an awkward throw across his body, too late to record the out. Nola later came around to score on a sacrifice fly.
The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and a finalist in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Guerrero leads AL rookies in hits (95) and doubles (22). He homered in Friday’s win over the Mariners, his 14th. He’s batting .274 with 54 RBIs in 93 games.
Phillies place outfielder Quinn on IL
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Saturday.
Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games. To replace Quinn, Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week.
Man charged in stadium bomb threat
NORWICH, Conn. — A man has been charged in connection with an online bomb threat at a Connecticut minor league baseball stadium amid a dispute between the team’s owner and a Muslim civil rights group.
Norwich police say they arrested 44-year-old James Quinn, of Waterford, after the bomb threat prompted a search of Dodd Stadium on Friday and delayed the game for about 10 minutes. No explosives were found.
Quinn was charged with threat involving hazardous substance and breach of peace.
BASKETBALL
Kings’ Fox withdraws from USA Basketball
LOS ANGELES — De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings surprisingly withdrew from USA Basketball’s national team Saturday, meaning the Americans now have 13 candidates for the 12-man World Cup roster.
Fox told USA Basketball of his choice a few hours before the team was to fly to Australia for final preparations for this month’s tournament in China. Fox was in the team’s plans for the Australia trip, and it was believed he would have been a strong candidate for the World Cup squad.
TRIATHLON
High bacteria level cancels water portion of Tokyo triathlon
TOKYO — High levels of bacteria forced the swimming portion of a triathlon test event for the Tokyo Paralympics to be canceled on Saturday.
It’s the second setback in the triathlon for organizers of next year’s Olympics and Paralympics. An Olympic triathlon running event was shortened from 10 kilometers to 5 kilometers on Thursday because of what the International Triathlon Union called “extreme levels” of heat.
Tokyo’s hot and humid summers are a major worry for Olympic organizers. The water issues are a reminder of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics three years ago when high bacteria and virus levels were found in waters for sailing, rowing and open-water swimming.
CYCLING
Italian cycling great Gimondi dies at age 76
ROME — Felice Gimondi, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76.
The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) said efforts to resuscitate Gimondi failed after the Italian suffered a heart attack while swimming on vacation in Sicily on Friday and died the same day.
Gimondi won the Tour de France in 1965 as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional. He went on to win the Giro d’Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968.