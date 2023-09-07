Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch during an Aug. 19 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kelce is questionable for tonight’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

 Ross D. Franklin / The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room has moved past their latest Super Bowl triumph by this point, turning their focus toward the Detroit Lions in Thursday night’s NFL opener and the prospect of becoming the first repeat NFL champions in nearly two decades.

Keeping that focus has been hard, though.

Recommended for you

Tags