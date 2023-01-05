Bills Hamlin GoFundMe
Buy Now

Damar Hamlin poses with Bryce Williams, 3, during Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in 2020, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page, raising more than $7 million.

 Matt Freed The Associated Press

It was a horrific scene, no doubt. A young athlete just getting started on a promising NFL career, seemingly the personification of fitness and health, popping up from a rather innocuous-looking tackle — and then slumping back to the turf.

Just like that, fighting for his life.

Paul Newberry is the national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.