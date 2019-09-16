Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam off Junior Fernández with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6, on Sunday at Busch Stadium to keep up their playoff push by winning for the ninth time in 10 games.
Milwaukee remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card and closed within three games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
With the Cardinals ahead 4-3, Jon Gant (10-1) walked Ben Gamel and Travis Shaw starting the ninth, struck out Trent Grisham and walked Yasmani Grandal.
Tyler Webb retired Mike Moustakas on a flyout not deep enough to score a run, Fernández relieved and Braun drove a hanging slider to left-center for his seventh career slam and a 7-4 lead.
Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom half off Josh Hader, who struck out Harrison Bader and pinch-hitter Tyler O’Neill for his 33rd save in 39 chances.
Bader hit solo homers in the third and seventh innings totaling 909 feet, giving him 10 homers this season.
Matt Albers (7-5) got two outs for the win, and Gant lost for the first time in exactly one year.
Cubs 16, Pirates 6 — At Chicago: Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game with a sprained right ankle, putting a damper Chicago’s win. Rizzo was injured fielding a bunt at first base in the third inning. He had to be helped off the field and could not put pressure on the leg. X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no fractures, and an MRI has been scheduled for today. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Lucroy also connected as Chicago battered Pittsburgh for a third straight day. The Cubs scored a total of 47 runs on 49 hits in completing the three-game sweep.
Nationals 7, Braves 0 — At Washington: Aníbal Sánchez beat his former team for the third time this season, Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs and Washington prevented a three-game sweep by beating NL East-leading Atlanta.
Reds 3, Diamomdbacks 1 — At Phoenix: Eugenio Suárez homered twice to tie the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 47 homers, and Trevor Bauer (11-12) held his former team to one run and four hits over eight innings as Arizona dropped 5½ games behind the Cubs.
Rockies 10, Padres 5 — At Denver: Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Colorado, which earned a sweep of the three-game series.
Giants 2, Marlins 1 — At San Francisco: Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on Ryne Stanek’s second wild pitch after Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt reached on consecutive one-out singles against Jarlin García (3-2).
Dodgers 3, Mets 2 — At New York: Jedd Gyorko delivered a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as Los Angeles rallied late to win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 11, White Sox 10 — At Seattle: José Ruiz (2-2) walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth, giving Seattle its second straight walk-off win. Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer in the eighth that cut the Mariners’ deficit to 10-9, the fourth homer during his first week in the major leagues.
Indians 7, Twins 5 — At Cleveland: Roberto Perez’s three-run homer helped Cleveland salvage the finale of an AL Central showdown series. Minnesota tied a major league home run record Sunday. The Twins became the 13th team — and first since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies — to have four players reach 30 homers in the same season.
Astros 12, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Wade Miley bounced back from two disastrous starts with six strong innings and Josh Reddick’s five hits included a two-run homer as Houston completed a three-game sweep.
Angels 6, Rays 4 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (11-4) in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead over Cleveland for the second AL wild card to 1½ games.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4 — At Toronto: Pitchers Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery made their season debuts for the Yankees after lengthy layoffs, but New York finished its longest road trip of the season with a loss.
Orioles 8, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Edwin Jackson allowed five runs in five innings, and Detroit took control of the race for the top pick in next June’s amateur draft with the loss.
Athletics 6, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Sean Manaea limited Texas to three singles over six scoreless innings, Marcus Semien became the third Oakland slugger with 30 homers and Oakland earned its sixth straight win.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 6, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Christian Vázquez homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Boston. Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row. Boston began play trailing Tampa Bay by 10 games for the AL’s second wild card.