Los Angeles Dodgers players Gavin Lux (9), Trea Turner (6), Cody Bellinger (35) and Joey Gallo (12) celebrate a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Los Angeles. It was the Dodgers’ 111th victory of the season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.
Kershaw (12-3) reached 2,807 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.
The Dodgers open the Division Series on Oct. 11 against the New York Mets or San Diego.
Mets 9, Nationals 2 — At New York: Francisco Lindor and New York geared up for the playoffs by routing Washington, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East — although the Braves held the season-series tiebreaker.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 3 — At Pittsburgh: Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and Pittsburgh beat playoff-bound St. Louis. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Matthew Liberatore (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, allowed five runs in five innings.
Giants 8, Padres 1 — At San Diego: David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for San Francisco, which beat playoff-bound San Diego to finish the season at 81-81.
Marlins 12, Braves 9 — At Miami: Rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead Miami over NL East champion Atlanta. Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week.
Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and Arizona beat Milwaukee. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time.
Cubs 15, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: David Bote drove in a season-high five runs for Chicago as Cincinnati lost 100 games for the first time in four decades. Rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 10, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and Minnesota rolled past Chicago. Gary Sanchez and Jermaine Palacios homered during a six-run first inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game skid. The White Sox (81-81), last year’s AL Central champions, had their three-game winning streak snapped and finished 12 games worse than their 2021 record.
Mariners 5, Tigers 4 — At Seattle: Julio Rodríguez put an exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run, Ty France hit a game-ending single and Seattle beat Detroit.
Rangers 4, Yankees 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Aaron Judge was out of the lineup a day after hitting his American League record 62nd homer, and New York lost its regular-season finale to Texas. The AL East champion Yankees (99-63) missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time.
Athletics 3, Angels 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Oakland’s Stephen Vogt homered in the final at-bat of his career and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth.
Guardians 9, Royals 2 — At Cleveland: José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and AL Central champion Cleveland rolled.
Orioles 5-1, Blue Jays 4-5 — At Baltimore: Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and Toronto beat Baltimore to split a doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Orioles in the opener.
Red Sox 6, Rays 3 — At Boston: Playoff-bound Tampa Bay lost its fifth straight game to finish the regular season as J.D. Martinez hit a pair of home runs for last-place Boston. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 3, Phillies 2 — At Houston: Framber Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead Houston past Philadelphia. Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help American League-best Houston (106-56) to its fourth victory in five games.
