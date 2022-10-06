Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers players Gavin Lux (9), Trea Turner (6), Cody Bellinger (35) and Joey Gallo (12) celebrate a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Los Angeles. It was the Dodgers’ 111th victory of the season.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.

