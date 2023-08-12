Conference Realignment Football
Stanford running back Mitch Leigber runs the ball against California last fall. Atlantic Coast Conference personnel held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez The Associated Press

The Pac-4 schools are in limbo. The Mountain West is open for additions. The American Athletic Conference is interested in growing and on-guard for being poached.

The Atlantic Coast Conference can’t reach a consensus on expansion, and the Big Ten seems to be done adding West Coast schools — but we have heard that before.

