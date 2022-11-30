Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
DRAKE (6-0) at INDIANA STATE (6-1)
Time: 6 p.m. TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Sycamores are 4-0 in home games. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Zach Hobbs shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by DeVries averaging 5.3.
Top performers: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Sycamores. Xavier Bledson is averaging 10.7 points for Indiana State. DeVries is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 9.5 points for Drake.
NORTH DAKOTA (5-3) at IOWA ST. (5-1)
Time: 7 p.m. TV: Big 12/ESPN+
Bottom line: No. 23 Iowa State hosts North Dakota looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-1 in road games. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Brooks averaging 3.5.
Top performers: Jaren Holmes is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cyclones. Osun Osunniyi is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 65.9% for Iowa State. B.J. Omot is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.5 points for North Dakota.
NORTHERN IOWA (2-3) at BRADLEY (4-3)
Time: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Braves have gone 4-0 in home games. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.6. The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Northern Iowa scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.
Top performers: Leons averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc. Deen is shooting 36.9% and averaging 9.4 points for Bradley. Bowen Born is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for Northern Iowa.
