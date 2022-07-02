Zach LaVine is staying with the Chicago Bulls.
The two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist said Friday he has agreed to a new deal with the Bulls. LaVine will be signing a five-year max contract worth about $215 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the pact cannot be signed until next week by league rule.
And with that, another top free agent came off the market — settling the biggest roster issue hanging over the Bulls this summer.
The Athletic first reported the agreement between the Bulls and LaVine.
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had been consistent in saying the team hoped to re-sign LaVine rather than lose him as an unrestricted free agent. He wanted to keep intact a core that helped Chicago reach the playoffs for the first time in five years.
LaVine, meanwhile, had said he planned to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five years in Chicago. If he looked around, he didn’t look for very long — LaVine announced his decision about 18 hours after the league’s free-agent negotiation window for this season started.
There are many benefits to LaVine staying, including the obvious financial edge. Chicago had the ability to give LaVine $56 million more than any other team could offer him this summer.
LaVine averaged 24.4 points this past season in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal. The high-flying guard made the playoffs for the first time in his eighth year as a pro, with the Bulls losing in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.
But it was a year of clear progress for Chicago, which won 46 games with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic leading the way. The Bulls enjoyed their best record in seven years and now have clear momentum heading into this coming season.
Elsewhere on Friday:
• Jusuf Nurkic got by far the biggest payday of his career, agreeing to a four-year, $70 million contract with Portland. The center just completed his eighth NBA season, the last six of those coming with the Trail Blazers, for whom he averaged 15 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season.
• Mitchell Robinson is another big man not moving elsewhere, agreeing Friday to a $60 million, four-year contract to remain with the New York Knicks.
• Danilo Gallinari, according to a person familiar with his decision, intends to sign a two-year deal with the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics — once his waiving by the San Antonio Spurs is completed. Gallinari was sent to San Antonio this week in a trade that brought All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta.
• Bruce Brown Jr. has decided to leave Brooklyn and sign with Denver on a two-year deal worth just over $13 million. Brown averaged a career-best 9 points per game this past season for the Nets.
• Five-time All-Star John Wall — bought out by the Houston Rockets — announced he had agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall hasn’t played in the NBA since April 2021, and has appeared in 82 games, including playoffs, over the last 4 1/2 seasons.
• The champion Golden State Warriors brought back one of their key free agents, retaining Kevon Looney — who appeared in all 104 of the team’s games this past season — on a three-year deal that could be worth about $26 million. But another two rotation pieces went elsewhere; Gary Payton II is headed to Portland and Otto Porter Jr. is signing with the Toronto Raptors.
• Brad Stevens thought the Boston Celtics needed another playmaker and more depth to win their first NBA title since 2007-08. He may have found both with one big move on Friday.
Boston’s president of basketball operations acquired combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players, all backup forwards, and a 2023 first-round pick. The Pacers get veteran Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nic Stauskas, Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.