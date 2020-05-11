PORTAGE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced the decision Saturday. For the first time since 1927, an American Legion Baseball champion won’t be crowned in Wisconsin.
At least 24 other states have canceled their American Legion baseball programs for 2020.
Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Commissioner Roger Mathison calls the cancellation “a necessary decision.” Mathison said the association expects Legion Baseball to return in 2021.
The association’s All-Star game scheduled for Aug. 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee also has been canceled.
Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program had 217 teams participating in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
BEIJING — Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.
Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams’ current rankings.
Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played.
Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.
As in most countries, professional sports in China has been largely put on hold during the pandemic.
The president of the University of Virginia says he hopes college football can be played this fall, though he cautioned that he does not expect it to seem like “normal football seasons.” James Ryan told CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday that athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Bronco Mendenhall are committed to a safe return to play, but that nothing will proceed until medical officials say it’s safe to resume workouts.
“Our hope, obviously, is that there’s a football season this fall,” Ryan said. “I don’t imagine it will look like normal football seasons just like I don’t imagine even if we have all students back on grounds it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall.”
The Spanish league says five players from soccer clubs in the country’s first and second divisions have tested positive for COVID-19.
They are all without symptoms and will be allowed to start practicing after testing negative in further testing. They will need two negative results to be allowed to come back.
The league has not named the players who tested positive. It also hasn’t disclosed their clubs.
Spain this week started loosening some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing soccer players to resume training individually. Most teams returned to action on Friday, including league leader Barcelona.
The president of the French Tennis Federation says holding the French Open without fans later this year is an option.
The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.
Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that “organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked.”
Giudicelli adds that “the lack of visibility is genuine” when hosting a tournament without fans but “we are not ruling any option out.” That could potentially mean moving the starting date back to Sept. 27, something Giudicelli says “does not change much.”
The FFT is refunding all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros by the end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead.
The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household.
The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gyms and swimming pools remain closed, although swimming in the sea or lakes will be allowed.
SOCCER
U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan has become a mom just in time for Mother’s Day.
Morgan announced Saturday on social media that she gave birth to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Charlie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post.
Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, announced in October that they were expecting their first child in April.
OLYMPICS
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Former U.S. Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic has died. He was 43.
USA Bobsled/Skeleton said in a release Saturday that Jovanovic took his own life May 3.
A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Jovanovic started in the sport in 1997. A push athlete for driver Todd Hays, he won a bronze medal at the 2004 world championships and finished seventh in both the two- and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics after also pushing for the late Steven Holcomb.