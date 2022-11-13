MUNICH — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected.
League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025.
The current agreement includes Sunday’s first game in Germany plus an annual game over the next three seasons — with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice.
“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said ahead of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”
The commissioner didn’t take questions from the media but his comments could reflect that both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are lobbying for next year’s game.
There are also questions about the availability of Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in 2023. Azteca, which will host the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21, could be under renovation next year in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.
Germany has become the NFL’s top market in Europe and Munich has been buzzing all week about Sunday’s game, headlined by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Steelers activate T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt is officially back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team activated Watt off injured reserve in time for a visit from the New Orleans Saints.
Watt hasn’t played since tearing his left pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. While Watt is back, the Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh ruled Fitzpatrick out with an appendix issue.
Titans activate WR Burks, CB Molden off IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans activated their first players off injured reserve Saturday, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson.
That keeps the Titans (5-3) with 13 players on injured reserve as they prepare to host Denver (3-5) today.
Watson set to practice with Browns next week
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL.
He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces. The NFLPA says the turf used in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries.
NFLPA President JC Tretter says the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York with the Jets and Giants.
BASKETBALL
Heat’s home arena will get new name
MIAMI — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to begin actions to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day that the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.
The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started. In a joint statement Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said the news regarding FTX was “extremely disappointing.”
SOCCER
South American nations gather for World Cup bidSANTIAGO, Chile — Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have confirmed a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Their government officials signed documents in Santiago to present to FIFA.
Chilean Football Association president Pablo Milad says, “This is the first legal step we need to take.” The four nations want to celebrate the centennial of the World Cup. Uruguay hosted first tournament in 1930 with 13 teams. Uruguay also won the first title after beating Argentina, 4-2, in the final. The South American bidders plan to offer 18 stadia. They include Uruguay’s Centenario Stadium, site of the first World Cup final.
GOLF
Finau keeps Houston Open lead at 4
HOUSTON — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.
