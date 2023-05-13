NEW YORK — Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a career of excellence, died Friday. He was 86.
Denkinger died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, Denise Hanson, one of his three daughters, said.
Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969. He worked four World Series over three decades in the big leagues but was remembered most for a call he didn’t get right.
St. Louis had a 3-2 Series lead over Kansas City and was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6, three outs from the title, when pinch-hitter Jorge Orta led off with a slow bouncer to the right side. First baseman Jack Clark ranged to field the ball and flipped a sidearm toss to reliever Todd Worrell covering the bag.
Denkinger signaled safe but replays showed Worrell caught the throw on the base ahead of the runner. After Steve Balboni’s single, a bunt, a passed ball and an intentional walk, pinch-hitter Dane Iorg looped a two-run single into right field for a 2-1 walk-off win that forced Game 7. The Royals won 11-0 the following night for the championship
Denkinger was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Aug. 28, 1936. He wrestled while at Wartburg College, served in the U.S. Army and started umpiring in the Alabama-Florida League in 1960. He moved up to the Northwest League the following two seasons, the Double-A Texas League from 1963-65 and the Triple-A International League from 1966-68.
Cubs put 2B Nico Hoerner on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring before the team’s game against Minnesota.
The injury occurred while Hoerner was running the bases Monday against St. Louis. After sitting out the next two games, his first absences of the season, the Cubs decided to give their leadoff man more time to heal and give manager David Ross more options on the active roster.
FOOTBALL
Browns to acquire Za’Darius Smith
CLEVELAND — The Browns’ defensive line has gone from disappointing to perhaps dominant.
Cleveland, which has spent the offseason upgrading a unit that underperformed in 2022, agreed Friday night to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
The 30-year-old Smith had 10 sacks last season, his first with Minnesota, and has 54 1/2 since breaking in with Baltimore in 2015.
Harris group agrees to buy Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. — A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.
The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.
The deal is the largest for a North American professional sports franchise, surpassing the $4.55 billion Walmart heir Robert Walton paid for the Denver Broncos last year.
Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positions of need Friday by signing former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
Owens, who turns 28 on July 22, is coming off a career-best season in which he started 17 games. He had 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles to rank second on the Texans in both categories.
GOLF
Scottie Scheffler leads Byron Nelson
Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer’s 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under.
Grace opens with 61 to lead LIV Golf Tulsa
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Branden Grace couldn’t miss with his irons or his putter Friday on his way to a 9-under 61 to build a two-shot lead after one round of LIV Golf Tulsa.
Grace finished with three straight birdies at Cedar Ridge, a course in the Tulsa suburbs that last hosted the LPGA Tour in 2008.
HOCKEY
U.S. upsets defending champ Finland
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots in Tampere.
