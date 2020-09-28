No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.
The rest of the rankings was rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns. None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.
Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.
Further complicating voters’ task this week: Two top-10 teams lost to unranked teams at home Saturday. No. 3 Oklahoma blew a big lead and fell to Kansas State. No. 6 and defending national champion LSU was upset by Mississippi State in coach Mike Leach’s debut with the Bulldogs.
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University on Sunday announced its Big 12 game against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. ABC will broadcast the game.
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.
After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.
BASKETBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was in jail Sunday on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, after his arrest the night before.
The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home.
BASEBALL
BOSTON— Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will not return in 2021, the team said before its final game on Sunday, ending his tenure as a one-year, shotgun stopgap for a pandemic-shortened season with a last-place finish in the AL East.
He was hired on the eve of spring training after Alex Cora was caught cheating during his time in Houston.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler on Sunday after the team finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch. Eppler was under contract for one more year with the Angels in an extension he signed in July with no public announcement, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will move forward with new baseball leadership after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.
MOTOR SPORTS
SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties.
Hamilton had been looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence took the points lead Sunday in the AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, beating father Billy in the final round at Gainesville Raceway.
Torrence had a 3.809-second run at 322.11 mph to win for third time this year and 39th overall.
Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Alex Laughlin in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
GOLF
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Hudson Swafford stopped his slide with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he finished with an 8-foot par putt to hold on for a one-shot victory over Tyler McCumber on Sunday afternoon in the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship. Swafford finished at 18-under-par.
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — John Catlin birdied three of his last four holes Sunday to close with a 6-under 64 and storm from behind for a two-shot victory over Aaron Rai in the Irish Open, his second in three weeks on the European Tour.
HOCKEY
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry don’t want to leave the bubble just yet.
Pavelski tied it 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime before Perry scored the winner in double OT and the Dallas Stars avoided elimination Saturday night by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, to force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.
Game 6 is tonight.