He doesn’t profess to be an expert, though his knowledge on the matter is higher than most.
Eric Stenberg is an emergency room doctor. And the head softball coach at Benton Community High School.
His message is this: If not now, when?
“If we don’t try this summer to get back out there, when are we going to try this?” Stenberg said Sunday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has left the door open for the potential of summer high school sports — though delayed — in Iowa. They are suspended until June 1.
Stenberg sent a proposal to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, spelling out how a summer season could work.
“I think, with appropriate precautions, and with the assumption that the governor opens things up, that softball and baseball can be done in a safe manner,” he said. “It’s something we can pull off.”
He has a detailed list of recommendations on everything from mound visits to concessions and transportation.
“They aren’t all things that have to be followed,” he said. “Just doing three simple things would help — sanitizing the ball, fans social-distancing in the stands, and sanitizing hands when players come into the dugout.”
Stenberg has been the Bobcats’ coach since 2014, winning a Class 3A state championship in 2016 with a team led by Amber Fiser and Alyssa Wiebel. He serves at Mercy Iowa City and Washington County Hospital.
He said he is “definitely more optimistic” about the prospects of a season than he had been a couple of weeks ago.
“The nature of (COVID-19) was unknown then,” he said. “There were really bad numbers coming out of New York City. Nobody knew how hard Iowa was going to be hit.
“From what I have witnessed, there is less hospitalization, fewer deaths. I’m hopeful we have hit the peak and we’re on the downhill slide. The rate for bad outcomes in youth is extremely low.
“But the most important thing is this — I believe this venture should be an optional venture. If parents don’t want their kids to play, I understand.”
Stenberg said response to his post, which also has made its way to social media, has been “tremendously positive.”
“My sons follow that more than me,” he said. “There have been a few negative responses, but that’s it.
“I don’t feel my opinion is the be-all, end-all, but I do have an understanding of the virus, and I’ve been around baseball and softball a lot, so I feel I have something to share.”