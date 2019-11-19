WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, days after joining his team in the Australian Baseball League.
The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given.
Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday, days ahead of Tuatara’s opener of the 2019-20 season.
Costello was traded to Minnesota last year as part of a deal that sent Zach Duke to the Seattle Mariners.
Tuatara expressed its “deepest condolences” to Costello’s family and to the Twins organization. The team added that Costello’s teammates were “naturally devastated.” In their statement, the Twins extended “most sincere condolences” to Costello’s family, friends, coaches and teammates.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run.
BASKETBALL
Duke moves back to No. 1 in new men’s poll
Duke is back at No. 1, moving up a spot following a pair of victories last week.
The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump.
Duke moved to No. 1 for the first time this season, receiving 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released today.
The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the 2019-20 season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky.
No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.
Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote, one spot behind Maryland.
Notre Dame women’s top 25 streak ends
NEW YORK — Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.
The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).
Nets’ Irving misses 2nd consecutive game
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury.
The Nets announced several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.
Irving sat out for the first time this season Saturday at Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his place to lead the Nets to a 117-111 victory.
Leonard misses 3rd straight for Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard is missed his third straight game for the Los Angeles Clippers, again delaying his on-court pairing with new teammate Paul George.
George was in the lineup Monday night against his former team, Oklahoma City, which traded him to the Clippers in the offseason.
Leonard bruised his left knee in a loss at Houston last Wednesday and didn’t play at New Orleans or against Atlanta last week. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said it was “very possible” Leonard was going to play Monday. Rivers has displayed little concern that Leonard will be out long.
Leonard has missed five of the Clippers’ 14 games. When he’s been in the lineup, he’s averaging 26.8 points.
FOOTBALL
Garrett’s appeal set for Wednesday
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.
Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league on Friday for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.
Garrett requested to attend the appeal hearing in New York and plans to be there. His request will be heard by former NFL player James Thrash. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is having his one-game ban heard Monday.
Mayfield wins appeal of fine for ripping refs
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to put up money for his mouth.
The Browns quarterback won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.
Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
AUTO RACING
Earnhardt Jr. named Daytona 500 starter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the honorary starter for the 2020 Daytona 500, making him part of the pre-race ceremonies for the third consecutive year.
Earnhardt made the announcement on his podcast Monday, one day after the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Daytona International Speedway confirmed the news. Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion (2004, 2014) who retired at the end of the 2017 season, served as grand marshal in 2018 and drove the pace truck in February.
HOCKEY
Canadiens’ Drouin, Byron out indefinitely
MONTREAL — Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled for surgery and will be out indefinitely.
Drouin injured a wrist and Byron a knee Friday during Montreal’s 5-2 victory at Washington. Coach Claude Julien says the team hopes to have a better idea in a few days on when they can return.