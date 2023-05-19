Dodgers Cardinals Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 16-8.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth time in six games, Willson Contreras hit a pair of three-run home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 16-8, on Thursday in St. Louis.

Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong hit consecutive home runs in the third inning for the Cardinals, just two batters after Contreras hit his first three-run homer.

