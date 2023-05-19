Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth time in six games, Willson Contreras hit a pair of three-run home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 16-8, on Thursday in St. Louis.
Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong hit consecutive home runs in the third inning for the Cardinals, just two batters after Contreras hit his first three-run homer.
Arenado hit a two-run shot in the fourth, his ninth of the season.
Contreras hit another home run and Gorman added his second homer, a two-run shot, in the Cardinals’ seven-run eighth inning.
Adam Wainwright (1-0) allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out one.
The Cardinals led, 9-3, before the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to draw Los Angeles within one. Max Muncy also homered for the Dodgers.
Marlins 5, Nationals 3 — At Miami: Eury Perez pitched five solid innings for his first major league win, Bryan De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games, and Miami completed a sweep of Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 3, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and Chicago. Luis Robert Jr. had two hits for the White Sox, including a double. Seby Zavala hit an RBI single in the fourth. Cease (2-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-3 in his last seven starts.
Angels 6, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe’s terrific defensive play in the ninth helped Los Angeles hold on for a victory over Baltimore.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2 — At Toronto: Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning and New York beat Toronto to win for the 11th time in 16 games.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 3, Rays 2 — At New York: Pete Alonso homered again and New York beat Tampa Bay to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month.
