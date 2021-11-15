Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate after running back Darrel Williams (31) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory at Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Derek Carr threw two TD passes but also had his third interception in the past two weeks.
Lions 16, Steelers 16 (OT) — At Pittsburgh: Playing without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night, the Steelers slogged their way to a tie in an ugly nearly four-hour marathon that produced more comedy than highlights.
Titans 23, Saints 21 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee held off the Saints for its NFL-best sixth straight victory.
Washington 29, Buccaneers 19 — At Landover, Md.: Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning champions.
Cowboys 43, Falcons 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns and the Cowboys routed the Falcons.
Panthers 34, Cardinals 10 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers, throwing for one touchdown, running for another.
Eagles 30, Broncos 13 — At Denver: Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts.
Patriots 35, Browns 7 — At Foxborough, Mass.: New England’s Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores.
Colts 23, Jaguars 17 — At Indianapolis: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and Indianapolis returned a blocked punt for a score.
Bills 45, Jets 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, and Buffalo ran for four scores.