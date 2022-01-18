No. 15 IOWA STATE (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) at No. 18 TEXAS TECH (13-4, 3-2)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Iowa State visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points in the Cyclones’ 79-70 win against the Texas Longhorns. The Cyclones won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Izaiah Brockington scored 14 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win. The Red Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Cyclones are 2-3 against conference opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Bryson Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Brockington is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Last 10 games: The Red Raiders are 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game. The Cyclones are 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7%. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.
No. 8 WISCONSIN (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at NORTHWESTERN (9-6, 2-4)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Wisconsin visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Brad Davison scored 25 points in the Badgers’ 78-68 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Northwestern scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game. The Badgers are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.
Top performers: Boo Buie is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 assists. Pete Nance is shooting 47.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern. Jonathan Davis is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Davison is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
Last 10 games: The Wildcats are 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game. The Badgers are 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.