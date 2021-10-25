Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.
The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.
The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.
No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.
In a week with no games matching ranked teams, five ranked teams lost, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.
No. 22 Iowa State returned after dropping out in mid-September. The Cyclones started the season No. 7 and lost two of their first four games.
Purdue is out after one week in the rankings. The Boilermakers (4-3) lost at home to Wisconsin. Purdue hasn’t been ranked for more than one week in any season since 2005.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and No. 13 Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory Saturday night. Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then had a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series.
MOTOR SPORTS
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings.
Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.
GOLF
BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.
The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda.
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course. Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second.
RICHMOND, Va. — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000.
TENNIS
ANTWERP, Belgium — Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday.
MOSCOW — Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, and win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it’s the NHL’s longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar. The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol.