PHOENIX — Freddy Peralta gave his mom an unforgettable Mother’s Day in 2018, striking out 13 while winning his major league debut as she looked on at Coors Field.
Two years later he gained financial security for his family, finalizing a $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The deal for the 23-year-old right-hander covers two years of club salary control and his three years of arbitration eligibility. There are a pair of team options that if exercised would raise the value to $30 million over seven seasons.
If he turns into a star, the Brewers will have him at far under market value. But for now, he has a contract guaranteeing nearly 30 times the $533,258 he earned last year.
“I’m happy,” Peralta said. “Really, really happy. It’s something that I’ve been working for.”
His mother, Octavia, cried when he called on Wednesday to give her and his father, Pedro, news of the deal.
Peralta said the negotiations moved quickly and his agent wasn’t in favor of passing up the potential to earn larger salaries in later years. Security was a driving factor.
Peralta signed with Seattle in 2013 as a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic for $137,500. Obtained by Milwaukee from the Mariners in the December 2015 trade that sent first baseman Adam Lind to Seattle, he was 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up to make a spot start in place of Chase Anderson on May 13, 2018.
World Series-winner Antonelli dead at 89
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star who was a key pitcher on the World Series-winning New York Giants in 1954, has died. He was 89.
The San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Antonelli died Friday in Rochester, New York. A cause of death wasn’t given. The left-hander won 126 games over 12 seasons, including his memorable 1954, when he had a 21-7 record and National League-leading 2.30 ERA. He was also a 20-game winner in 1956.
Yankees’ Stanton could miss opener
TAMPA. Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Stanton said his chance to play in the March 26 opener at Baltimore all depends on his progress “this week, next week.”
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA mulls proposals over ejected players, replay review
Players ejected from games for targeting will be allowed to remain in the bench area and replay reviews will be limited to two minutes if proposals by the NCAA football rules committee are passed.
The committee wrapped up several days of meetings in Indianapolis on Friday by issuing its recommendations.
In an effort to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams, the committee also recommended officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game begins — instead of the current 60 minutes.
NCAA coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said there was a “robust” discussion about what he called the growing trend of defensive players flopping or seemingly faking injuries as a way to slow down offenses trying to run plays quickly. For now, rulemakers will appeal to coaches to clean up an issue that is difficult to legislate away.
SOCCER
Concussion substitutes could be used during Olympics
HOLYWOOD, Northern Ireland — Concussion substitutes could be trialled in soccer at the Tokyo Olympics, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said ahead of a meeting of the game’s lawmakers on Saturday.
The International Football Association Board has been assessing studies into the prevalence of former footballers suffering from dementia and how the sport can address concerns about the long-term impact of head injuries.
BASKETBALL
Authorities investigate release of Bryant crash photos
LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, according to a newspaper report.
The Los Angeles Times reported that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday that “the matter is being looked into.”
FOOTBALL
Cardinals to play in Mexico City this year
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year.
The announcement Friday said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.
The game will be the Cardinals’ second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States.
GOLF
Steele leads at midpoint of Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.
Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday, getting to 5-under for the week and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round at PGA National.