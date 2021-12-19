Southeastern Louisiana (4-7) at No. 11 Iowa State (10-0)
Time: noon
TV: ESPN+, Big 12 Now
Bottom line: No. 11 Iowa State looks for its 11th straight victory of the season as it battles Southeastern Louisiana. Southeastern Louisiana fell 86-60 at Louisville on Tuesday. Iowa State has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following wins over rival Iowa and Jackson State last week.
Savvy seniors: Iowa State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Aljaz Kunc and George Conditt IV have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Cyclones points over the last five games.
Brilliant Brockington: Brockington has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.
Winless when: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71. Threat from distance: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ryan Burkhardt has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 33 over his past five games.
Getting defensive: The sturdy Iowa State defense has held opponents to 57.1 points per game, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Southeastern Louisiana has allowed an average of 74.2 points through 11 games (ranking the Lions 229th).
Chicago State (4-7) at Drake (7-4)
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: Mediacom 22, ESPN3
Bottom line: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Betson and Chicago State will take on Tucker DeVries and Drake. The junior Betson has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. DeVries, a freshman, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.
Squad leaders: Drake’s DeVries has averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tremell Murphy has put up 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Cougars, Betson has averaged 15.3 points while Jahsean Corbett has put up 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Streak scoring: Drake has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 62.7.
Did you know: Drake has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 17.7 free throws per game.