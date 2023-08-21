Bears Colts Football
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Jalen Harris (59) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Anthony Richardson’s home debut was put on hold Saturday night.

Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger took care of business.

