The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own as early as next year.
Recommended rule changes that would clear the way for athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness are being reviewed by college sports administrators this week before being sent to the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets Monday and Tuesday.
If adopted, the rules would allow athletes to make sponsorship and endorsement deals with all kinds of companies and third parties, from car dealerships to concert promoters to pizza shops, according to a person who has reviewed the recommendations.
The recommendations are expected to form the foundation for legislation the NCAA hopes to pass next January so it can take effect in 2021. Changes could still be made before January.
BASKETBALL
Wagner returning to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan guard Franz Wagner says he is returning for his sophomore season.
Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-foot-9 German missed the first four games because of a fractured wrist.
Ivey replaces Irish’s McGraw
Niele Ivey was introduced as the new coach of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team on Thursday, succeeding her mentor, Muffet McGraw, who retired a day earlier.
The 42-year-old, who got emotional at times during the news conference while sitting with her son, Jaden, has been preparing for this job for much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
FOOTBALL
New trial sought in Saints star’s death
NEW ORLEANS — The man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has asked for a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that split verdicts are unconstitutional in state criminal cases.
Appeal attorney Eric Santana filed a request Wednesday asking for a new trial for Cardell Hayes based on the 6-3 decision handed down Monday, news outlets reported.
Jurors split 10-2 when they found Hayes guilty in 2017 of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in a shooting that also injured Smith’s wife, Raquel Smith, after a traffic accident a year earlier.
GOLF
Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.
And this time, they’ll have company.
Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.