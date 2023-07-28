Justin Steele earned his 11th win of the season as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-3, on Thursday in St. Louis.
The Cubs improved to 51-51 after extending their win streak to six games and winning for the eighth time in nine games.
Mike Tauchman was 3-for-6 with two RBIs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes drove in three runs.
Steele (11-3) struck out four, walked three and allowed one run on five hits over six innings.
The game started with early fireworks after Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals.
Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. The Cardinals said Contreras had a scalp laceration and was day to day to return to the lineup.
Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.
Mikolas acted stunned by the umpires’ decision. He stopped while walking off and appeared to gesture and call over to the Cubs dugout, apparently signaling them to come out on the field.
Marmol argued the ejection and also was sent to the clubhouse.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 6-11, Tigers 0-4 — At Detroit: Shohei Ohtani threw his first shutout in Major League Baseball in one game and hit two homers in the next, helping Los Angeles beat Detroit twice to sweep a three-game series.
Ohtani, though, gave the Angels a scare when he left the second game of the doubleheader due to cramps that led to him grimacing after hitting his 38th homer in the fourth inning. He had a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Angels beat Detroit in the first game and then cleared the fences twice in a victory for the surging team’s ninth win in 11 games.
Ohtani became the first major league player to throw a shutout in one game of a doubleheader and hit a homer — much less two — in the other.
